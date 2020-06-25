Juventus, Inter Milan Contact Man City Star Gabriel Jesus' Agent For €70m Move To Serie A

Reports covering Juventus transfer news and Inter Milan transfer news this week have revealed that both clubs have contacted Giovanni Branchini in an interesting turn of events. Branchini is the agent of Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus. If Juventus transfer news and Inter Milan transfer news are to be believed, both clubs have contacted the agent of Gabriel Jesus in an effort to bring the Brazilian striker to Italy. However, any deal involving Man City's Gabriel Jesus will see transfer fees north of €70 million.

Seria A news: Gabriel Jesus transfer rumours

Corriere dello Sport covering Seria A news and Juventus transfer news have provided an update on the Gabriel Jesus transfer rumours. The report claims that Seria A champions Juventus and Antonia Conte's Inter Milan have begun negotiations with the agent of the Manchester City forward. Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus could end up costing as much as €70m to the two clubs.

If Inter Milan transfer news is to be believed, the club is looking to replace star striker Lautaro Martinez with Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City. Several reports covering Inter Milan transfer news have speculated that Martinez could be on his way out of Inter Milan, with Barcelona and even Manchester City rumoured to retain an interest. However, Gabriel Jesus isn’t the only option that the club is looking at. Several reports covering Inter Milan transfer news suggest that strikers such as Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Torino’s Andrea Belotti are on the shortlist.

Juventus transfer news, on the other hand, claims the club want to sign Gabriel Jesus as they’re short of options up front and would welcome the quality the Manchester City forward would bring to Turin. Press reports covering Juventus transfer news have also been reporting about the deal that will see the club bring in Barcelona midfielder Arthur. Le10 Sport, while tracking Juventus transfer news also claimed that Juventus are looking to bring in Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to pair him with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Anything is possible: Gabriel Jesus' agent

Transfer rumours involving Manchester City star Gabriel Jesus have been doing the rounds all summer. The news of the interest in the forward first broke when Gabriel Jesus was linked with a move to Bayern Munich. The Brazilian's agent, while speaking to Calciomercato, said that “anything is possible” when quizzed about the Manchester City star’s future. He also said that Gabriel Jesus is a great player, and some clubs with great economic power could execute some sensational transfers. However, at the same time, Branchini said that he doubts Gabriel Jesus will be moving this summer. The agent said that he’s convinced that the forward will stay at Manchester City as long as City want him.

