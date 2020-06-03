Lautaro Martinez Agrees Personal Terms With Barcelona, Inter Milan Yet To Come On Board

Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez has reportedly agreed personal terms with Spanish giants Barcelona. The Argentina international has been linked with a move to Camp Nou since his rise under Antonio Conte this season and is tipped to arrive as the long-term replacement of Luis Suarez.

Lautaro Martinez agrees on personal terms with Barcelona

According to Spanish newspaper Sport, Martinez has agreed to join Barcelona, with annual earnings estimated at €12 million ($13.4 million). According to Sport, the 22-year-old has agreed to a five-year contract with Barcelona that will see him earn in excess of the reported €12 million ($13.4 million), based on his performance. However, Inter Milan are yet to agree to terms with the Catalan giants. Inter Milan expect Barcelona to pay the €111 million ($122 million) release clause in full.

Barcelona should pay entire release clause to sign Lautaro Martinez: Inter Milan

A few days ago, Inter Milan's sporting director Piero Ausilio spoke to Sky Sports. Ausilio accepted that Barcelona contacted the Serie A giants to negotiate for the transfer of Martinez. However, the Argentina international is not for sale at the moment, said Ausilio. He, however, claimed that Barcelona must pay the release clause in its entirety if they wish to secure Martinez's signature.

Ausilio - Inter sport director - to @SkySport: “If Barça contacted Lautaro... they know they must pay his release clause or he’ll not leave Inter. We didn’t spoke with Lautaro about Barça because we want to keep him.



Arturo Vidal? We’re not working to get him”. 🔵 #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 29, 2020

Barcelona negotiating with Inter Milan for Lautaro Martinez for three months

Ausilio claimed that Barcelona will have to pay the entire release clause immediately. He asserted that there will be no option of paying the release clause in instalments. He also set a deadline for the Catalan giants, saying that the contact should be made from July 1 to July 15 only, after which Inter will stop any negotiations. Sky Sports reports suggest that Barcelona have been trying to convince Inter to sell the striker for the past three months. However, the Italian giants have refused to budge.

Lautaro Martinez's side placed third in Serie A

Amid the Barcelona agree terms reports, Lautaro Martinez has been training with Inter Milan ahead of the Serie A return. The San Siro outfit will play their first game after three months in Serie A, which resumes from June 20. Inter Milan are placed third on the points table, with 54 points. Juventus lead the table with 63 points to their credit.

