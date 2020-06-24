Juventus Agree €80m Deal With Barcelona For Arthur But Brazilian 'not Ready' To Move

Italian giants Juventus have stepped up their efforts to revitalise their squad in the summer, amid links with several top players across Europe. Among the more talked-about transfers is the one involving Barcelona midfielder Arthur Melo, which is likely to materialise soon. However, reports claim that while the two sides are close to agreeing on the fee, the Brazilian is unwilling to move from Camp Nou.

Barcelona transfer news: Arthur to Juventus agreed for €80 million

According to Sky Sports, Juventus have agreed an €80 million ($90 million) move for Barcelona midfielder Arthur. Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri believes that the Brazil international is the perfect player to dominate the midfield at the Allianz Stadium in the coming seasons. However, Arthur is yet to agree to a move to Juventus, having already confirmed earlier that he dreams of succeeding at Camp Nou.

'Orígenes'. Ahora podéis conocer un poco más de mí y de mi carrera en Barça TV+. ¡Espero que os guste! 🔵🔴



Link: https://t.co/n6bnYzYjQm pic.twitter.com/GTQcKtS0n2 — Arthur Melo (@arthurhromelo) June 21, 2020

The report claims that the €80 million fee is not the only big sum that Juventus are willing to spend on Arthur. It is claimed that the Italian giants have also offered a contract worth €5.6 million ($6.3 million) a year, which is more than what he earns with Barcelona at the moment. On the other hand, Barcelona are looking to bring Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic to Camp Nou next season.

Barcelona's agreement with Juventus has been agreed on for two months now. The missing piece for the deal to happen is Arthur. He has not accepted to make a switch to the Italian outfit yet. [@FabrizioRomano] pic.twitter.com/ugTSPzslCh — barcacentre (from 🏡) (@barcacentre) June 23, 2020

Barcelona transfer news: No confirmation on Arthur-Pjanic swap deal

Averse to the earlier Arthur-Pjanic swap reports, it is now reported that Barcelona are still negotiating with Juventus over a move for the Bosnian midfielder. Juventus have demanded €70 million ($70 million) for the 30-year-old midfield ace, although Barcelona do not feel that the amount is justified considering his age in comparison to the 23-year-old Arthur. The Brazilian has several years ahead in his professional career, while Barcelona might not be able to recover the transfer fee that they will have to spend on signing Pjanic.

Juventus director Fabio Paratici has reportedly confirmed talks with Barcelona over Pjanic's transfer. Paratici claimed that Juventus have been in constant talks with the Catalan giants, however, the talks have been halted at the moment citing important games for the two teams in their respective leagues.

Image courtesy: AP