Edinson Cavani Rejected Juventus Move BECAUSE Of Affiliation To Napoli

Manchester United swooped in on the final day of the transfer window to sign former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker Edinson Cavani. Interestingly, the Red Devils were nowhere close to signing him during the initial days of the transfer window. Instead, the Uruguayan international was linked with the likes of Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Benfica. A recent revelation, however, suggests that Edinson Cavani turned down the opportunity to play for Juventus.

Also Read | Man United REJECTED Edinson Cavani transfer seven years ago after three scouting trips

Edinson Cavani turned down Juventus due to association with Napoli

According to a report by Calcio Mercato, defending Serie A champions Juventus attempted to seal the Edinson Cavani transfer this summer. But the PSG legend turned down the opportunity to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, largely due to his previous association with Napoli. Notably, Edinson Cavani rose to fame during his time at Napoli, that attracted interest from PSG.

Very proud to be part of this great team and looking forward to wear this beautiful shirt.



Muy contento por formar parte de este gran equipo y ansioso de vestir esta hermosa camiseta.#MUFC ❤️🔴 @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/jnHZaE21eV — Edi Cavani Official (@ECavaniOfficial) October 7, 2020

The Uruguayan international spent three seasons at Napoli, between 2010 and 2013. During this time, he managed to make 138 appearances across all competitions. He racked up an astonishing 104 goals, sufficient to convince the Parc des Princes outfit to sign him up in 2013. Indeed, he did not disappoint the PSG hierarchy, leaving the club as their all-time top goalscorer, netting 200 goals in a stint that lasted seven seasons.

Also Read | Man United transfer news: Van Persie predicted Edinson Cavani transfer to Man United in February

Edinson Cavani to Man United sealed on deadline day

Having made just one signing before the deadline day - Donny van de Beek from Ajax, Man United were criticised for their lack of activity in the transfer window. But the club went on a signing spree on the final day, sealing the signings of Edinson Cavani, Alex Telles, Facundo Pellistri and Amad Diallo.

Also Read | Edinson Cavani posts video of running on treadmill, fans applaud United star's stamina

Juventus sign Morata after failure to seal Cavani transfer

Juventus were keen on signing a striker to fill in the boots of Gonzalo Higuain, who went on to join Major League Soccer (MLS) outfit Inter Miami. The club were linked with the likes of Luis Suarez and Edin Dzeko besides the recent revelations about the Edinson Cavani transfer talks.

Ultimately, Juventus reached a loan agreement with Atletico Madrid for Alvaro Morata. The Spaniard has played for Juventus in the past and will continue with the Serie A champions until the end of the season.

Also Read | Edinson Cavani debut could be delayed due to quarantine as fans wait to see the new No.7

Image courtesy: Edinson Cavani Instagram