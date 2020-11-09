Roy Keane Applies Makeup Before Punditry, Leaves Carragher & Richards In A Fit Of Laughter

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane was massively trolled by ex-Man City star Micah Richards ahead of the Liverpool vs Man City contest. The Red Devils legend was on punditry duties with Richards along with Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher for Sky Sports. The former Man City man shared some behind the scenes footage which had Keane looking a little sheepish as the other two were left in fits of laughter.

Roy Keane makeup: Man United legend caught applying cosmetics, Richards, Carragher burst into laughter

In a video uploaded by Micah Richards on Instagram, Roy Keane was caught on camera applying his make-up ahead of their punditry duties for the Liverpool vs Man City clash. Richards and Carragher could hardly believe their eyes and the former caught the Man United legend off-guard by whipping out his phone to catch the moment.

The 32-year-old was howling with laughter as he quizzed Keane as to what he was applying, to which the former Manchester United captain wryly replied, saying" "I wish I knew." Jamie Carragher and host Dave Jones struggled to hold back their laughter. Richards and Keane have struck an unlikely chord since the former became a regular feature on Sky Sports' Premier League coverage.

(Image Courtesy: Micah Richards Instagram)

Meanwhile, Micah Richards has already shown his playful side while providing live FA Cup coverage for the BBC on Saturday, joining former England star Alex Scott and ex-Manchester United striker Dion Dublin for an impromptu dance-off from their viewing position. The 32-year-old has provided a breath of fresh air on Sky's coverage and his unlikely bromance with the former Manchester United captain is blooming, as witnessed by the Roy Keane makeup video.

Despite the earlier incident, Roy Keane was in his typical fiery mood, blasting Kyle Walker during his half-time analysis.

The Red Devils legend claimed that the 30-year-old full-back was an "idiot" as he tripped Sadio Mane to concede a penalty, which Mohamed Salah gleefully tucked past Ederson. The 49-year-old said that many had told him the Man City right-back was in form, but the England international was far from it. Keane slammed the former Tottenham man as a "car crash" and claimed that he keeps repeating the same mistakes and was deservedly punished for tripping Mane.

