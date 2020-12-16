Juventus Vs Atalanta Live Stream: How To Watch Serie A matchday 12, Team News And Line-up

Andrea Pirlo's Juventus will face Gian Piero Gasperini's Atalanta on Wednesday, December 16 at the Allianz Stadium. The Serie A matchday 12 encounter between Juventus and Atalanta is scheduled to kick off at 6:30 pm local time (11:00 pm IST). Here's a look at the Juventus vs Atalanta team news, live stream details and preview ahead of the mouthwatering clash.

Juventus vs Atalanta match preview

Juventus are currently in an unusually fourth place on the Serie A table with 23 points from their opening 11 games. However, the Old Lady are yet to suffer defeat in the Italian top division this campaign. Andrea Pirlo's men recorded a 3-1 win over Genoa on Sunday thanks to two penalties from talisman Cristiano Ronaldo after Paulo Dybala opened the scoring.

The defending champions also have the joint-best defensive record in the Serie A as they've shipped in only nine goals so far. The Bianconeri are still four points behind league leaders AC Milana and will be hoping to make it three wins in three Serie A games on Wednesday night.

On the other hand, Atalanta are in ninth place in the Serie A standings with 17 points from their 10 games. Gian Piero Gasperini's men appear to have continued from where they left off last season with their free-flowing goals. The Bergamo-based side have scored 21 goals in the league this season and put three of them past Fiorentina during a 3-0 win last on Sunday.

The visitors will head to Turin as underdogs but have the players to cause an upset and hand Juventus their first league defeat of the campaign. Like Juventus, Atalanta also secured a spot in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Juventus vs Atalanta team news, injuries and predicted line-ups

For Juventus, Giorgio Chiellini and Merih Demiral are still on the treatment table. Arthur could be given a start alongside Aaron Ramsey in midfield. Alvaro Morata is expected to form the front pairing with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Predicted starting line-up for Juventus: Szczesny; Cuadrado, De Ligt, Bonucci, Danilo; Kulusevski, Arthur, Rabiot, Ramsey; Morata, Ronaldo

For Atalanta, Josip Ilicic, Mario Pasalic, Mattia Caldara and Aleksei Miranchuk could all return to the starting line-up on Wednesday. Playmaker Papu Gomez has had a dispute with Gasperini and may not feature in the crunch game.

Predicted starting line-up for Atalanta: Gollini; Toloi, Djimsiti, Romero; Hateboer, De Roon, Freuler, Gosens; Malinovskyi; Ilicic, Zapata.

Serie A live stream: How to watch Juventus vs Atalanta live in India?

In India, the Juventus vs Atalanta game will telecast live on Sony Ten 2 SD & HD. The Juventus vs Atalanta live stream will be available on SonyLIV.

Image Credits - Juventus, Atalanta Instagram