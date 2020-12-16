Neymar Jr Expresses Gratitude To God After Escaping Serious Injury Against Lyon

Just when it appeared that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar Jr had got his usual groove back, he was seen being stretchered off the game against Lyon, suggesting a critical injury. He had arrived in the game following a splendid show against Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League which saw him net thrice to help his side finish atop the Champions League standings. Fortunately for the Brazilian and the Ligue 1 club, medical tests concluded that the injury wasn’t severe, following which the Brazil international sent out an emotional message on social media.

Neymar injury update: PSG star seen in tears after brutal tackle

In Monday's Ligue 1 fixture, Tino Kadawere put the travelling side in the front at the Parc des Princes. Although PSG made several attempts to equalise, they failed. Things took a turn for the worse when Neymar was subject to a brutal tackle by Thiago Mendes in injury time, which saw the former Barcelona man being stretchered off the field. Mendes was sent off for the tackle on Neymar.

The Brazilian broke to tears while he was being carried off the pitch, suggesting he was in a lot of pain. It appeared that the injury was severe and could see him sit out on the sidelines for a very long spell. But subsequent medical reports claimed that an ankle surgery was not required.

Neymar's Instagram post leaves fans emotional following medical report

Following the medical report, Neymar took to Instagram to express his gratitude to God. His story, when translated in English, read, “It could have been worse, but once again God saved me from something serious, my cry was of pain, despair, fear, anguish, surgery, crutches and other horrible memories. I hope to recover and return as quickly as possible."

Neymar’s father was also left frustrated following the horrendous tackle. He took to Instagram to vent out his frustration, stating, “Damn, how long? So much that is talked about, so much we allow this excess of violence! Why not stop it at the beginning, on the first foul, why wait for the seventh, eighth or ninth?"

Neymar return possible before Barcelona vs PSG clash?

Indeed, the Brazilian forward’s time at PSG has been plagued with several injuries, proving to be a deterrent for him to hit his top form. Having joined the defending Ligue 1 champions in 2017, he has missed a total of 67 games. Meanwhile, no time scale has been ascertained for his return to training by the club, with the Barcelona vs PSG clash scheduled for the Round of 16 of the Champions League in February.

Image courtesy: AP