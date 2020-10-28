Juventus Vs Barcelona Head To Head Stats, Dybala Vs Messi Recent Form And Preview

Led by Lionel Messi, Spanish heavyweights Barcelona land in Turin this week as they take on defending Serie A champions Juventus in the second game of the Champions League in the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo. The two sides have been clamouring for European glory, more so in the recent past. Barcelona last won the coveted title in 2015 and are aiming to clinch their sixth title this season around.

Also Read | Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing tonight vs Barcelona? Juventus team news for UCL clash

Juventus vs Barcelona h2h

Juventus and Barcelona have come up against each other in the Champions League five times in the recent past. The Catalan giants have an edge over the hosts this week with three victories against the Bianconeri. Juventus have managed just one victory, dating back to the 2017 quarter-final.

🤝 Juventus 🆚 Barcelona on PES2021 🔥

🎮 Brought to you by @Konami — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 28, 2020

That season, Juventus struck thrice at home in the first leg of the final eight. Paulo Dybala bagged a brace, while defender Georgio Chiellini scored once as well. The Old Lady succeeded in holding on to her three-goal lead in the second leg at the Camp Nou.

Also Read | Juventus vs Barcelona live stream, prediction, team news, Champions League preview

Juventus vs Barcelona Champions League final 2015

Barcelona won their last Champions League title, interestingly, against Juventus in 2015. The two sides made it to the final courtesy of exceptional performances throughout the campaign. Ivan Rakitic bagged the opener in the fourth minute, only for Alvaro Morata to equalise in the 55th minute.

The trio of Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar then chose to run riot against Juventus. Suarez bagged the second goal of the night in the 68th minute, with Neymar rounding off the game with a 90th-minute strike. The lethal MSN trio won their first European title together, never to win it again after Neymar's departure to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2017.

Also Read | Lionel Messi hailed as 'GOAT' as Barcelona starts Twitter war with Juventus before UCL tie

Hey, @juventusfcen, we’re looking forward to seeing the 🐐 on your pitch tomorrow night! 😁 pic.twitter.com/NSnCxEBLDn — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 27, 2020

Dybala vs Messi: The battle to watch out for

The teams boast two Argentine superstars, known for similar gameplay, with a spectacular Dybala vs Messi battle expected later in the day. Barcelona will be pinning their hopes on Messi, who has had a quiet start to the season. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner has netted just twice, both from penalties this season.

One of these goals came up against Ferencvaros in the opening fixture of the Champions League. Similarly, Dybala has managed two goals as well, one each in Serie A as well as the Champions League. Notably, Dybala's brace against Barcelona in 2017 played a key role in their exit from the competition.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo tests POSITIVE for coronavirus again, set to miss Barcelona clash

How to watch Juventus vs Barcelona live?

The Juventus vs Barcelona clash will be broadcast live in India on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD. Live streaming will be available on SonyLIV. Moreover, the scores will be regularly updated on the social media pages of the two teams as well as that of the Champions League.

Image courtesy: Paulo Dybala, Leo Messi Instagram