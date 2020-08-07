Juventus Vs Lyon Prediction, Live Stream, H2H, Champions League Round Of 16 Preview

Maurizio Sarri's Juventus will be hoping to overturn a 1-0 deficit when they welcome Lyon at the Allianz Stadium for the second leg of their Champions League last-16 clash on Friday. The Juventus vs Lyon encounter is scheduled to begin at 9 pm CSET (Saturday, 12:30 am IST). Here's a look at our Juventus vs Lyon prediction, Juventus vs Lyon live stream details and the Juventus vs Lyon H2H record ahead of crunch game in Turin.

Juventus vs Lyon prediction and preview

Although Juventus won the Serie A title, their stuttering finish towards the Scudetto saw them lose three of their last four league games, including a 3-1 defeat against AS Roma on the final day of the season. Juventus are still in the hunt for their first European Cup since 1996 and the Old Lady has been knocked out at the quarter-final stage in their previous two seasons. Lyon recently made their return to competitive football against PSG in the Coupe de la Ligue final. However, Rudi Garcia's side eventually lost out on penalties against the Ligue 1 champions. Our Juventus vs Lyon prediction is that Juventus will win the game 2-0 and progress through to the quarter-finals of the competition.

Juventus vs Lyon team news and injuries

For Juventus, Paulo Dybala is hoping to be fit following a thigh injury he picked up a few weeks ago. However, Mattia De Sciglio and Douglas Costa are ruled out of the clash due to injuries. Lyon have no injury concerns heading into the clash but Lucas Tousart has already moved on to a new club in the form of Hertha Berlin. Dutch star Memphis Depay is expected to feature after missing the first leg due to a thigh problem.

Juventus vs Lyon h2h details

Juventus and Lyon have met five times in UEFA competitions. Juventus have come out victorious on three occasions while there has been one draw between the two teams. Lyon got their first win over Juventus in their last encounter with a 1-0 win at the Groupama Stadium, thanks to a goal from Lucas Tousart.

Juventus vs Lyon live stream details

Fans in the UK can watch the Juventus vs Lyon live telecast on BT Sport 2. In India, the Juventus vs Lyon live telecast will available on Soy Ten 2/HD. Fans in India can also watch the Juventus vs Lyon live stream on Sony LIV.

Image Credits - Juventus / Lyon Twitter