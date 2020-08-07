Yaya Toure To ISL? Barcelona Legend Drops Asking Price In Favour Of Indian Clubs

Manchester City legend Yaya Toure could be set to follow in the footsteps of Nicolas Anelka, Alessandro Del Piero and Asamoah Gyan by heading to the Indian Super League (ISL). Toure, who last played for Chinese Super League (CSL) side Qingdao Huanghai, is reportedly in discussions with multiple ISL clubs over a move ahead of the 2021 season. The Ivory Coast icon, who is said to be interested in playing in India, could be a major acquisition for the burgeoning reputation of the ISL.

Yaya Toure to ISL? Man City legend willing to lower wage demands

While it would be a dream signing for most teams, his salary demands made him almost unattainable for the interested sides. However, according to the Times of India, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced Yaya Toure to reconsider his demands and accept a contract with a much-reduced payment structure. Earlier, it was said Toure's representatives were demanding an annual contract of up to $1.5 million (₹11.25 crore) to sign with an ISL club. Amid the pandemic situation, Toure's reps are willing to settle for offers close to $500,000 (₹3.75 crore). Harcus Consultancy Group, who represent Toure in South East Asia, have reportedly offered the proposal to multiple clubs like FC Goa and Bengaluru FC. The former Champions League winner is also linked to Jamshedpur FC. Toure is currently training in England with League Two side Leyton Orient.

Look who's back! 👀



37-year-old Yaya Toure is training with League 2 side Leyton Orient.



Love to see it. 👏

Should he join an ISL club, Yaya Toure, 37, would bring a wealth of experience to Indian football. He has played for two of Europe's biggest clubs - Manchester City and Barcelona. The Ivorian is a three-time Premier League winner and a two-time LaLiga winner. He was also part of the legendary Barcelona side that won the treble in 2008-09. Individually, he enjoyed the most success while playing in England. In eight years in Manchester, Toure played 300 games scoring 79 goals along the way. The 2013-14 season was his most productive season where he scored 20 goals in 35 Premier League appearances (24 goals in all competitions).

The 37-year-old enjoyed similar success on the international stage, playing 101 times for Ivory Coast. The four-time African Player of the Year led his side as they won the African Cup Of Nations in 2015. After leaving Man City in 2018, Toure joined his former club Olympiakos in September 2018. His contract was terminated in December that year, after which he joined Qingdao Huanghai after a failed move to Brazil.

