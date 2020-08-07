Paul Pogba To Reject Real Madrid And Juventus In Favour Of Man United Contract Extension

Manchester United ace Paul Pogba will reportedly stay at Old Trafford beyond the summer transfer window and sign a contract extension soon, potentially ending any rumours of a transfer away from the club. The Frenchman has been in dazzling form ever since he returned from his injury lay-off post-lockdown and it was apparent how much Man United missed his presence in midfield. It's believed that Man United will soon begin talks of a contract extension with Pogba to keep him away from the clutches of Juventus and Real Madrid.

"Paul is absolutely happy. He wants to stay. So soon they will talk with Mino Raiola to find a new contract. Because Paul wants to stay" @FabrizioRomano on The United Stand interview#mufc — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) August 6, 2020

Paul Pogba transfer news: Midfield ace to stay at Man United

On Thursday, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano joined The United Review and claimed that Paul Pogba is 'absolutely happy' at Man United and wants to stay at the club. He then added that Man United will speak with Pogba's agent Mino Raiola in order to negotiate fresh terms with the player. Pogba's impressive displays for Man United since the restart of football helped the 20-time English champions achieve their aim of qualifying for the Champions League.

Paul Pogba new contract at Man United?

Paul Pogba's current contract with Man United expires in the summer of 2021 and his future was at the club was under speculation with Real Madrid and Juventus monitoring his services. Pogba appeared to be miserable under former United boss Jose Mourinho but it seems that he is willing to put that chapter to bed and agree on fresh terms at the Theatre of Dreams under Solskjaer. Only last month, Pogba hinted at a possible contract extension by admitting that he was 'enjoying' his football playing with attackers Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood.

Paul Pogba to Real Madrid deal off?

Multiple reports linked Paul Pogba to Real Madrid over the summer after Los Blancos manager Zinedine Zidane revealed that he's a huge admirer of his national compatriot. Pogba also flirted with the possibility of joining Real Madrid claiming that it would be a "dream come true" to play for the LaLiga giants. Reports also stated that Pogba to Juventus was on the cards as the midfielder tasted plenty of success in Turin, winning four Serie A titles in as many seasons during his time at Italy. However, it seems that Pogba is bound to stay at United with the Premier League giants reportedly set to offer him a five-year contract.

Image Credits - Paul Pogba Twitter