Transfer News LIVE: Aubameyang Set to Sign £250k-a-week, 3-year Extension With Arsenal

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is reportedly on the brink of signing a three-year contract extension with the north London giants. It is reported that Arsenal have offered their star forward a whopping £250,000-a-week deal which will keep him at the Emirates until 2023. Aubameyang's Arsenal contract expires in the summer of 2021 and the Gabon forward was heavily linked with a move to Barcelona over the summer.

ALSO READ: Alexis Sanchez Earned £6.12m Per Goal, £3.4m Per Assist And £680k Per Game At Man United

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang contract extension on the table: Aubameyang salary at Arsenal

According to reports from The Telegraph, a verbal promise has been made between Aubameyang and the Arsenal chiefs over the player signing a contract extension at the Premier League club. The final Aubameyang contract is now being put out on the table for the 31-year-old to sign. It is reported that the new Aubameyang contract extension will see the attacker earn a whopping £250,000 a week and will keep him at the club until 2023.

ALSO READ: Paul Pogba To Reject Real Madrid And Juventus In Favour Of Man United Contract Extension

55 redundancies planned at Arsenal.



Comes 48 hrs after club reportedly ready to begin talks to offer Cup Final hero Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang a new £250,000-a-week contract https://t.co/pml8j5L0nz — Dan Roan (@danroan) August 5, 2020

The new Aubameyang contract will also include a number of lucrative bonus clauses for the forward. Aubameyang's mega-money contract offer comes only a few days after Arsenal announced they would make 55 staff members redundant due to the financial ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic. According to reports, Aubameyang currently earns a reported £200,000 a week and with his deal expiring in 2021, a number of top European suitors were keen on his services.

ALSO READ: Europa League Quarter-final Fixtures Confirmed, Man United To Face Copenhagen

Transfer News LIVE: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang transfer news

Multiple reports linked Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Barcelona in the summer. The LaLiga giants believed that Aubameyang would be an ideal replacement for Luis Suarez. However, having scored both goals in the FA Cup final victory against Chelsea, Aubameyang is now on the verge of signing a new deal with the club. Aubameyang scored a total of 29 goals in all competitions for Arsenal during the 2019-20 campaign.

ALSO READ: Premier League Clubs Vote Against Retaining Five Substitutes Rule For 2020-21 Season

Transfer News LIVE: Willian to sign for Arsenal?

Aubameyang's contract extension will be a massive boost for Arsenal but the Gunners will now look to strengthen other areas to push for a Champions League berth next season. Chelsea's Willian is reportedly on the verge of making the swap from Chelsea to Arsenal in the coming months. It is reported that the 31-year-old has already agreed a move to join Mikel Arteta's side and the transfer was leaked in a video of the new PES game, which showed Willian in an Arsenal shirt.

Image Credits - Arsenal Twitter