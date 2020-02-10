Euro 2020: Dean Henderson Eyes England No. 1 Spot After Sheffield United Heroics

Sheffield United goalkeeper Dean Henderson has revealed that he wants to be a part of the Euro campaign that will be played at the end of the current season. The stopper is a Manchester United player on loan to Sheffield United.

Euro 2020: Dean Henderson hopes to play for England

Dean Henderson has stated that he hopes to secure his position in the national team's starting line up in Euro 2020. He asserted that he has an ambitious attitude. He has already set his eyes on starting for England. The 22-year-old is having a great season at Sheffield United.

Dean Henderson wants to become the first choice goalkeeper at Manchester United

Dean Henderson also spoke on his intentions of establishing himself at Manchester United. The player stated that it was his dream to play for United one day. He asserted that he dreams of making at least 500 appearances for the Old Trafford side. However, the stopper has reportedly told his friends that he would return to United next season only if he is the first-choice goalkeeper.

It's a shame this victory couldn't help to reach the final. Great effort from the whole team 💪🏼 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/xRQzuAnkt2 — David de Gea (@D_DeGea) January 29, 2020

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has been enduring a difficult campaign this season. De Gea has made 28 appearances for the Red Devils this season, conceding 32 goals and having seven clean sheets. Meanwhile, Henderson has made a total of 26 appearances, managing nine clean sheets for Sheffield United.

Sheffield United defeat Bournemouth in Premier League

Sheffield United played against Bournemouth in the Premier League on Sunday. Sheffield scored twice past their opponents, while conceding only once. Billy Sharp and John Lundstram scored for Sheffield, while Callum Wilson scored the only goal for Bournemouth.

Sheffield United are placed fifth on the Premier League points table, having bagged 39 points in 26 games. They will next play against Brighton on February 22, 2020.

