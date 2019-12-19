The Debate
Karim Benzema Turns 32: A Look At The Birthday Boy's Illustrious Career

Football News

Karim Benzema started his professional career with Lyon in 2004 and went on to play five years for the French-side. He then joined Real Madrid in 2009.

Karim Benzema

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema will be celebrating his 32nd birthday on December 19, 2019. It's always a pleasure to watch Benzema play and the star has only improved in his 30s. Karim Benzema was the second-highest goalscorer in the LaLiga 2018-19 season. Many will say that the four-time Champions League winner started scoring frequently when Cristiano Ronaldo left for Juventus in 2018.

Karim Benzema (12) is this season's top goalscorer in La Liga with Lionel Messi. Karim Benzema was always a first choice player for Real Madrid as he was critical in playmaking even when he was going through a goal drought.

Karim Benzema started his professional career with Lyon in 2004. He went on to play five years for the French side. Benzema scored a total of 43 goals in 113 appearances he made for Lyon. The 32-year-old then joined the giants of Spain in 2009 and has stayed in Bernabeu since then. The Frenchman has scored a total of 160 goals in 320 appearances for the Los Blancos. Karim Benzema played a big game before his 32nd birthday which is the 'El Clasico'. 

Watch the best of Kareem Benzema in LaLiga:

