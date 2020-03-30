Karim Benzema Takes Dig At Olivier Giroud, Says "Don't Confuse F1 With Karting"

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema does not think he is at the same level as fellow French striker Olivier Giroud. The latter may have led France to a World Cup win in 2018, but according to Karim Benzema, he is clearly the better striker of the two. During a recent Instagram Live session, Benzema justified himself being better with a strange motorsport analogy. The Real Madrid frontman said, "You don’t compare Formula 1 with karting, and I am being nice. “Next, I know that I am Formula 1."

Benzema on Giroud: Do France stats make Oliver Giroud a better player?

Olivier Giroud for France:

❍ 97 caps

❍ 39 goals

❍ 0.40 goals per game

❍ 1 trophy



Karim Benzema for France:

❍ 81 caps

❍ 27 goals

❍ 0.33 goals per game

❍ 0 trophies



Comparisons arose between the two French strikers especially after Olivier Giroud's success with France in the absence of Karim Benzema. Benzema hasn't played for France since 2016, allowing Giroud to shine in attack for Les Bleus. However, according to Karim Benzema, Giroud is an altogether different player to him and comparing the two strikers is not fair.

Benzema on Giroud

Benzema went on to justify himself being better than Olivier Giroud stating, "He has his career, he does what he wants, scores the goals he wants. He is in his lane, I am in my lane, I don’t think about him. Aside from that, his style of play suits the French national team well. It works because he is there, that is the only reason. He is good because there are players like Mbappé or Griezmann who are fast and who play in the channels and pivot around the centre-forward."

Benzema further laid into Olivier Giroud for his style of play claiming, 'not many people like the way Giroud plays, but it works well for France.'

Karim Benzema vs Olivier Giroud

As previously mentioned, Karim Benzema hasn't played for France since before Euro 2016. He still managed 27 goals for France in 81 appearances. Contrastingly, Giroud has benefitted from Benzema's absence as the Chelsea striker is now France's third-highest goalscorer with 39 goals in 93 appearances.

While Olivier Giroud edges out Benzema on the international stage, Benzema has a comparatively better record when it comes to club football. This season, Benzema has been one of the standout stars for Real Madrid, having scored 19 goals in all competitions. Meanwhile, Giroud continues to struggle for game time at Chelsea as he usually finds himself behind Tammy Abraham in the pecking order. The 33-year-old has managed just three goals this season for Chelsea.

Why is Benzema not playing for France?

Despite being one of the most consistent strikers in world football, the 32-year-old continues to remain out of favour with France boss Didier Deschamps. In November 2015, he was allegedly involved in blackmailing France teammate Mathieu Valbuena. He was subsequently dropped from the French national team ahead of Euro 2016. While the case was resolved in 2017, Benzema is yet to be recalled by Deschamps.

