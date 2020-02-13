Karim Benzema And Antoine Griezmann's Release Clause Is Higher Than That Of Messi And Bale

Antoine Griezmann's release clause in Barcelona is more than that of Lionel Messi's. Barcelona have set a release clause of €800 million for Antoine Griezmann after signing the player from Atletico Madrid for €120 million. Griezmann has penned down a five-year contract with the Catalan based club and the release clause clearly states his value in the club. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi has a release clause of €700 million.

Interestingly, Real Madrid's Karim Benzema has the highest release clause in the world. His buyout clause is worth at €1 billion. Real Madrid and Barcelona top the list for the ten players with the highest release clauses in Europe. Gareth Bale, Gerard Pique and Vinicius Junior are the other names in the list. Let's have a look.

Top 10 players with the richest release clause

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid): €1billion Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona): €800m Luka Modric (Real Madrid): €750m Brahim Diaz (Real Madrid): €750m Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid): €700m Marco Asensio (Real Madrid): €700m Isco (Real Madrid): €700m Lionel Messi (Barcelona): €700m Gerard Pique (Barcelona): €500m Gareth Bale (Real Madrid): €500m

Karim Benzema is enjoying a stellar run of form this season for Real Madrid. The No. 9 has scored a total of 13 goals in LaLiga this season and provided 6 assists. Karim Benzema is averaging 143 minutes per goal this season and is only behind Lionel Messi in the top scorer's chart. Karim Benzema recently broke Cristiano Ronaldo's record and became the player with the most number of assists for Real Madrid.

In the absence of Luis Suarez, Barcelona are expecting Antoine Griezmann to step up and lead their attack. The World Cup winner scored a total of 7 goals in 22 appearances he made for Barcelona. Barcelona are currently on the second spot of the LaLiga 2019-20 table and are trailing behind Real Madrid by three points.