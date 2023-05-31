Karim Benzema To Leave Real Madrid Soon? Know Details Of His Lucrative Offer From Saudi

Real Madrid superstar Karim Benzema is being linked with reports claiming that the Frenchman has received a lucrative offer from a Saudi Arabian club. The Ballon d’Or 2022 winner announced his retirement from international football following the FIFA World Cup 2022 and is said to be contracted to Madrid till 2024. Reports now claim that the 35-year-old has been offered a mega €400m offer from an unknown Saudi Arabian club as the country looks to boost their 2030 FIFA World Cup bid.

Alongside Karim Benzema, reports also claim that seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi has been also offered a mega-money contract from the Gulf country. As per goal, Benzema has reportedly received an offer that will see him earn over €400 million (£346m/$439m) over two seasons. He will be also paid as an ambassador for Saudi Arabia's 2030 World Cup bid.

Will Karim Benzema and Lionel Messi join Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Pro League?

If the reports turn out to be true, and if Benzema and Messi accept the offer, they will join Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League. Ronaldo joined Saudi club Al-Nassr earlier this year, following his tragic fallout with Manchester United. This is understood to be an effort by Saudi Arabia to win the World Cup bid in the coming months.

What has been said so far?

With just one game remaining in La Liga 2022-23 for Real Madrid and Benzema, Real Madrid's president Florentino Perez reportedly called upon Benzema amid the rising speculation about his future. As per Defensa Central, Perez said, “If you’re leaving, tell me; you deserve to do what you think is best for you.”

According to The Athletic, Benzema has already decided on his future with the club but is yet to make an announcement. Speaking to The Atheltic under the condition of anonymity, a veteran Madrid player revealed that Benzema first mentioned the mega Saudi offer a few weeks ago. If he decides to leave Real Madrid at the end of this season, it will bring an end to his 14-year-long stint with the club.

Benzema joined Real Madrid in 2009 and has made 647 appearances for the club so far. He is the all-time second-highest goal-scorer for the club with 354 goals. Meanwhile, Ronaldo continues to be the highest goal-scorer for the 14-time Champions League winners with 450 goals.