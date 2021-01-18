KAS Vs ERZ Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Turkish Super Lig Match Preview

Kasimpasa host BB Erzurumspor in the Turkish Super Lig Matchday 19 clash on Monday. The match is slated to be held at the Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadyumu on January 18 with kick-off at 9:30 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the KAS vs ERZ Dream11 prediction, squads, among other match details.

Kasimpasa have won six matches, drawn four, and lost seven from the 17 games they have played in the domestic league this season. The hosts have accumulated 22 points and sit at the 15 positions in the league standings. Their opponents, on the other hand, are at the bottom of the barrel, slotted 21st in the Turkish Super Lig. BB Erzurumspor have won just three of their 18 matches and have 14 points against their name. Walking into the match following three consecutive defeats, the visitors will be desperate for a victory.

KAS vs ERZ Dream11 Team (Squads)

Kasimpasa - Ramazan Kose, Ertugrul Taskiran, Oussama Haddadi, Ahmet Oguz, Julian Jeanvier, Mickaël Tirpan, Erdem Canpolat, Mehmet Enes Sari, Evren Eren Elmaci, Mehmet Yildirim,Isaac Kiese Thelin, Dogucan Haspolat, Azad Toptik, Yusuf Erdogan, Aytac Kara, Oguzhan Ozcan, Loret Sadiku, Gilbert Koomson,Florent Hadergjonaj, Furkan Kulekci,Hasan Yesilyurt, Tomas Brecka, Furkan Yasa,, Tarkan Serbest, Anil Koc, Gerard Gohou, Cagtay Kurukalip, Kevin Varga, Berat Kalkan, Haris Hajradinovic, Armin Hodzic, Bengali-Fodé Koita, Tobias Heintz, Alan,Yasin Dulger

BB Erzurumspor - Hakan Baydan, Gokhan Kardes, Hasan Hatipoglu, Arturo Mina Batuhan Unsal, Léo Schwechlen, Mucahit Albayrak, Fabien Farnolle, Gabriel Obertan, Mehmet Ucar, Muhammed Yavas, Oltan Karakullukcu, Firat Sasi, Petrus Boumal Mayega, Brahim Darri, Ricardo Gomes, Kaan Kanak, Arvydas Novikovas, Emrah Bassan, Mitchell Donald, Ozgur Sert, Yusuf Koc, Adolphe Teikeu, Serdar, Armando Sadiku, Yildirim, Osman Celik, Cenk Ahmet Alkilic, Rashad Muhammed, Jugurtha Hamroun, Ömer Sismanoglu

KAS vs ERZ Dream11 Team: KAS vs ERZ Playing 11

Goalkeeper - R. Kose

Defenders - G. Kardena, O. Haddadi, L. Schwechlen, F. Hadergjonaj

Midfielders - Y. Erdogan, M. Donald, M. Tirpan, E. Bassan

Strikers - A. Hodzic, R. Gomes

KAS vs ERZ Dream11 Team: Top picks

Captain- R. Gomes or A. Hodzic

Vice-Captain - Y. Erdogan or E. Bassan

KAS vs ERZ Match Prediction

BB Erzurumspor have the worst defensive record in the ongoing Turkish Super Lig as the visitors have conceded a staggering 33 goals from 18 matches. They also have faced issues upfront scoring the least amount of goals this season and look like a team that will have to bring their A-game if they wish to walk away with any points in this match. We predict an easy win for Kasimpasa as they look to break into the top 10 in the league.

Pediction: Kasimpasa 2-1 BB Erzurumspor

Note: The above KAS vs ERZ Dream11 prediction, KAS vs ERZ Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The KAS vs ERZ Dream11 Team and KAS vs ERZ playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.