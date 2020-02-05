Kepa Arrizabalaga's Breakup Has Affected His Form With Chelsea This Season

Kepa Arrizabalaga’s sudden dip in form has been blamed on his recent breakup with his long time girlfriend Andrez Perez. As reported by Daily El Mundo, Kepa Arrizabalaga's family and close friends believe that his split with his childhood girlfriend has affected his form deeply. The world's most expensive goalkeeper has been dating Andrea Perez for over seven years. Kepa was always very open about his relationship with Andrea Perez. His Instagram account is filled with photographs of the couple.

Also Read | Kylian Mbappe Should Replace Mo Salah At Liverpool, States Former Player Charlie Adam

Kepa Arrizabalaga's breakup has affected his performance

However, Kepa last posted the photo with Andrea Perez a month before he joined Chelsea. “He’s suffering quite badly,” El Mundo quoted an unnamed friend as saying. The reports also suggest that the couple have recently "split-up".

Also Read | Kylian Mbappe Has Reportedly Refused To Apologise To Thomas Tuchel

The report added: “His partner went with him to London when he left his former club Athletic Bilbao and had been his rock until the relationship ended. His parents, who still live in the Basque town of Ondarroa, try to spend time with him but emotionally he’s pretty low at the moment.”

Also Read | Antonio Conte Takes A Jibe At Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola Over Premier League Success

Kepa Arrizabalaga has conceded a total of 32 goals in just 24 Premier League games this season. He started the season on a very positive note. However, Frank Lampard replaced Kepa for Willy Caballero in Chelsea's Matchday 25 clash against Leicester City. The match ended in a 2-2 stalemate. If rumours are believed to be true, Kepa has already played his last game for Chelsea. Lampard is expected to play Caballero for the rest of the season. Chelsea are currently on the 4th spot of the Premier League 2019-20 points table and will next face Manchester United for their Matchday 26 clash.

Also Read | Atletico Madrid Want To Sign Ivan Rakitic From Barcelona At The End Of The Season