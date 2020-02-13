Chelsea Keeper Kepa Hopes To Start Against Man United After Being Dropped By Lampard

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizalalaga was reportedly shocked at being dropped by Frank Lampard in their 2-2 draw against Leicester City. According to reports, the keeper is hoping to have him on the team sheet in their Premier League match against Manchester United on February 17.

Kepa struggled to maintain form in 2019-20 campaign

Lampard took the decision to field Willy Caballero instead of under-performing shot-stopper Kepa. The Blues made Kepa Arrizabalaga the most expensive goalkeeper in history when they signed him for a fee of 72 million pounds from Spanish club Athletico Bilbao in the year 2018 but the keeper has struggled to maintain form in the 2019-20 season.

According to reports, the Spanish player was shocked when Lampard dropped him from the playing XI against the Foxes even though the manager warned him he must improve his performances to feature in his plans. Although, Kepa is hoping to return to the playing XI against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team.

According to reports, Chelsea manager, Frank Lampard justified his decision to drop Kepa by stating it was a difficult decision, adding that every player trains together and they are close. He said that the players are very professional in nature and that is why his decision was not taken in the wrong way.

Kepa's dip in form blamed on his recent breakup

Kepa Arrizabalaga’s sudden dip in form has been blamed on his recent breakup with his long time girlfriend Andrez Perez. As reported by Daily El Mundo, Kepa Arrizabalaga's family and close friends believe that his split with his childhood girlfriend has affected his form deeply. The world's most expensive goalkeeper has been dating Andrea Perez for over seven years. Kepa was always very open about his relationship with Andrea Perez.

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has played his last game for the Blues if reports in England are to be believed. Reports suggest that Chelsea would be willing to sign a new goalkeeper in the summer and Arrizabalaga would be axed for the rest of the season.

'No one is sure that they will play the next game. The message from the boss is to keep working hard in training.' - @Willy_Caballero 💪#MondayMotivation — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 3, 2020

