Real Madrid's Signings Have All Failed After Cristiano Ronaldo's Exit, Barring One Player

The 2019-20 season ended for Real Madrid after their disappointing exit in the Champions League Round of 16 against Man City. While manager Zinedine Zidane delivered the LaLiga title, which was the prime objective for this season, it was owed to the performance of Los Blancos' old guard, with none of their new signings delivering the goods barring Thibaut Courtois. Real Madrid have been active in the transfer market since Cristiano Ronaldo's departure but are yet to replace his contribution to the side, with Eden Hazard also failing to make a significant impact over the course of the season.

Real Madrid signings since Cristiano Ronaldo's departure have failed to make an impact except for Courtois

Real Madrid 2018-19 signings after Cristiano Ronaldo exit ft. Thibaut Courtois, Vinicius Junior

Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid for Juventus ahead of the 2018-19 season having lifted three consecutive Champions League titles. With Zidane also resigning, Real Madrid made moves in the transfer market, bringing back Mariano Diaz from Lyon while swooping in to sign Thibaut Courtois, Vinicius Junior, Andriy Lunin and Alvaro Odriozola. Courtois has established himself as a reliable shot-stopper for Los Blancos after an indifferent first season at the club.

🧤 Thibaut Courtois in LaLiga 19/20



Matches: 15

Goals Conceded: 09

Clean Sheets: 08

Saves: 30 out of 39 (Shots on target)



At the top of his form 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/FbNkrZ3cVd — SMFutball (@SMFutball) December 22, 2019

Mariano Diaz hasn't had any luck with injuries and finds himself on the transfer list again having made seven appearances this season. Alvaro Odriozola was on loan at Bayern Munich and struggled for game-time with the Bavarians, featuring a mere five times since January. Vinicius Junior has shown a lot of promise but has failed to win the trust of Zidane, and was completely overlooked away to City when Madrid needed to score.

Real Madrid signings 2019-20 ft. Eden Hazard, Ferland Mendy

On paper, Zinedine Zidane made some astute purchases in the summer bringing in Chelsea star Eden Hazard, who took Cristiano Ronaldo's No.7 shirt at Real Madrid. Other signings included Ferland Mendy from Lyon, Rodrygo Goes from Santos, Takefusa Kubo on a free, Renier from Flamengo, Eder Militao from Porto and Luka Jovic from Frankfurt. Ferland Mendy has been the biggest positive for Los Blancos, establishing himself as a key figure at the back, and also featured in the final game of the season vs Man City. Eden Hazard in his own words had a season to forget, compounded by fitness and injury woes. Widely expected to fill the void left by Ronaldo, the former Chelsea man failed to live up to the billing.

Rodrygo for Real Madrid:



• 26 matches (16 starts)

• 7 goals (4 in Champions League)

• 3 assists (3 in Champions League)

• 22 chances created (La Liga/UCL)

• 13 successful crosses (La Liga/UCL)



19 years of age and his first season at Real Madrid. So much potential... pic.twitter.com/10trLUsPR4 — Real Madrid Analysis (@rmdanalysis) August 8, 2020

Rodrygo had a good first season at the Bernabeu, ending the season as the team's third-highest goalscorer. The 19-year-old has pipped Vinicius Junior in the pecking order and started the final game of the season at Manchester City. While he has not yet become a starter in the Real Madrid XI, there were a lot of positives in his performances, including the Champions League hat-trick against Galatasaray.

Eder Militao is still a work in progress and hasn't had much success filling in for Sergio Ramos or Raphael Varane. His versatility remains key for Los Blancos and they will hope to reap the benefits of the €50 million they paid for him. Luka Jovic perhaps was the most disappointing signing of all, scoring only twice in 27 appearances this season. His off-field issues have put his future at the club in doubt and Real Madrid might regret the €60 million they shelled out for him.

Martin Odegaard is set to return from loan ahead of the new season for Real Madrid and is a prime example of how Los Blancos aim to build for the future. Odegaard was signed in 2015 and has made the most of a loan spell at Real Sociedad to impress Zidane and Real Madrid hierarchy. Takefusa Kubo, who spent last season at Mallorca, has been loaned to Villareal ahead of the new season and will look to replicate Odegaard's success to catch Zidane's attention. Reinier, who signed for the club in January and Lunin will also be following the Norweigan's development closely as they look to make it big at Real Madrid.

(Image Courtesy: Champions League Twitter)