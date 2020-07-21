Kerala Blasters Launches New 'Moolah' App, Offers Cash Prizes To Fans With Special Game

Indian Super League (ISL) side Kerala Blasters have launched a new online platform to increase interaction with their fanbase amidst the lockdown. The Blasters is the most followed team in the ISL and have stepped up their effort to increase fan engagement amidst the coronavirus pandemic. The Kerala Blasters new app will host some real prize money games, urging its fans to come together and interact digitally while keeping safe and staying indoors.

ISL side Kerala Blasters launch new gaming platform amidst lockdown to increase fan interaction

Kerala Blasters launched the new 'Moolah' app in partnership with a Hyderabad-based interactive technology innovator, Ducere Technologies Pvt. Ltd. 'Moolah' is a Live Tambola gaming application and is designed especially for Kerala Blasters fans as the club aims to promote social distancing measures amidst the COVID-19 crisis. The Kerala Blasters new app will is available for download on the Apple App store as MLive Games and on Google Play Store as Moolah Live. Users stand a chance to win real cash prizes by participating in the game which will be organised by the ISL side twice every week.

The event will also feature live hosts. Tambola, also known as the Indian Bingo or Housie, is quite popular in India and the first game on the Kerala Blasters new app will be played on Tuesday, July 21 at 10:00 PM IST.

This season, we're creating a whole new experience for our fans from the comfort of their homes!



Kerala Blasters is glad to announce a new partnership with Ducere Technologies to launch Moolah, the Live Tambola Gaming App!#YennumFans #YennumYellow pic.twitter.com/cgsfenoSeh — K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) July 20, 2020

Speaking on the launch of the Kerala Blasters new app, Kris Lawrence, co-founder & CEO, Ducere Technologies said that Moolah is a free to play live gaming application that aims to bring friends and families together, from all over the world. Lawrence said that he was delighted to collaborate with ISL side Kerala Blasters and is looking forward to connecting the global KBFC family. He further said that KBFC fans can now "Play home and play safe” with fun live games like Tambola.

Kerala Blasters co-owner Nikhil Bhardwaj said that the ISL franchise were happy to associate with the Moolah Gaming App and provide their fans with an interesting opportunity of a customized Tambola experience. Bhardwaj said that Tambola/Bingo is what most of the Indian population has grown up with. He further stated that this partnership was aimed to bring family and friends together to enjoy this age-old game with an essence of the KBFC branding.

(Image Courtesy: Kerala Blasters Instagram)