Kerala Blasters Vs Odisha Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Hero ISL Live

Hero Indian Super League (ISL) side Odisha FC have struggled for fine form ever since the start of the ongoing campaign, with no victory to their credit as of yet. In an attempt to bag their first win in the competition, Odisha FC will square off against Kerala Blasters on Thursday, January 7, 2021.

Also Read | Bengaluru FC slump to third consecutive league defeat for the first time in ISL

How to watch Kerala Blasters vs Odisha live? Kerala Blasters vs Odisha live stream

The ISL broadcast will be available on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports Hindi 1. The Kerala Blasters vs Odisha live stream will be provided on Disney+Hotstar VIP and Jio TV, while the live scores will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on how to watch Kerala Blasters vs Odisha live.

Venue: GMC Stadium, Goa

Date: Thursday, January 7, 2021

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Also Read | ISL 2020-21: Fran Gonzalez discusses his time in India and move to Bengaluru FC

Kerala Blasters vs Odisha prediction and preview

Odisha FC have endured a difficult start to the campaign, having won no games as of yet. They languish at the bottom of the Hero ISL standings with just two points to their credit. Odisha FC have lost six games while drawing on two occasions and look to register their first win against Kerala Blasters. On the other hand, a similar situation entails Kerala Blasters, who sit 11th in the Hero ISL standings. They have managed just one victory in eight games, against Hyderabad FC, and have collected six points in all.

Also Read | Mumbai City FC are a touch above the rest in the ISL 2020-21, believes Farukh Choudhary

Kerala Blasters vs Odisha team news

Kerala Blasters: Albino Gomes, Bilal Husain Khan, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Muheet Khan, Costa Nhamoinesu, Nishu Kumar, Bakary Kone, Jessel Carneiro, Sandeep Singh, Abdul Hakku, Lalruatthara, Sahal Abdul Samad, Vicente Gomez, Seityasen Singh, Rahul KP, Givson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Yondrembem Denechandra, Arjun Jayaraj, Ayush Adhikari, Jeakson Singh, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Ritwik Das, Rohit Kumar, Juande, Gary Hooper, Jordan Murray, Facundo Pereyra, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Shaiborlang Kharpan, Subha Ghosh

Odisha FC: Arshdeep Singh, Kamaljit Singh, Ravi Kumar, Ankit Bhuyan, Steven Taylor, Saurabh Meher, Gaurav Bora, Kamalpreet Singh, Mohd Sajid Dhot, George D’Souza, Shubham Sarangi, Jacob, Hendry Antonay, Baoringdao Bodo, Cole Alexander, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, S Lalhrezuala, Nandhakumar Sekar, Paul Ramfangzauva, Samuel Lalmuanpuia, Vinit Rai, Thoiba Singh, Diego Mauricio, Manuel Onwu, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Laishram Singh, Marcelo Pereira

Also Read | ISL organisers initiate measures for referee development

Kerala Blasters vs Odisha prediction

Kerala Blasters are the favourites to win the game against Odisha FC.

Note: The Kerala Blasters vs Odisha prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in these predictions.

Image courtesy: Odisha FC Twitter