De Bruyne Hints At Man City Move For Jack Grealish, Claims City Stars Have Been Talking

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish has been on top of his game for the past season, bossing the midfield for Dean Smith's side. His performances, however, haven't proved fruitful in helping him sign for a new club, after which he agreed to extend his contract with Aston Villa. This, for the better, might change soon, with Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne hinting at the club's interest in signing the England international.

De Bruyne hints at Jack Grealish transfer

Jack Grealish was in top form during his side's 7-2 hammering of defending Premier League champions Liverpool. He also bagged an assist with the England national team in the friendly against Wales. Seemingly, his performances haven't gone unnoticed by Man City.

Great night last night, delighted to top it off with MOTM! 🙏🏻🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🦁 #ThreeLions pic.twitter.com/D7Uarjc7CH — Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) October 9, 2020

According to a report by Birmingham Live, De Bruyne has heaped praise on the Aston Villa midfielder. The Belgium international claims he rates Jack Grealish highly in the Premier League. He has spoken about the England international with his Man City teammates as well, De Bruyne added.

De Bruyne lauds Jack Grealish's creativity

De Bruyne claims that critics often call out the England national team for a lack of creativity in midfield, but Jack Grealish just brings that much-needed creativity to Gareth Southgate's Three Lions, claiming that he does 'deserve a shot.' It was reported back in August that Man City had edged past Man United to seal the Jack Grealish transfer but a deal failed to materialise.

Moreover, Man City manager Pep Guardiola also heaped praise on Jack Grealish when his side came up against Aston Villa in the previous season. Despite the praise, The Athletic reports that Aston Villa are looking to hold on to their best player as long as they can.

Jack Grealish's dilemma with England

After an impeccable performance against Wales, Jack Grealish was an unused substitute in the game against De Bruyne's Belgium, with Mason Mount starting instead. After the game against Wales, manager Gareth Southgate reportedly claimed that his composure with the ball was something worthy of high praise.

The manager quickly skipped the Jack Grealish discussion and went on to talk about Mason Mount's impact on the game after coming on as a substitute. He claimed that Chelsea youngster's pressing and passing in tight spaces was praiseworthy, further hinting at an edge for Mason Mount over Jack Grealish.

Image courtesy: Aston Villa Twitter/Man City Instagram