Man City Transfer News: Koulibaly Deal Stalls, Atletico's Gimenez In £70m Consideration

Manchester City's attempt to sign Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly has received a major setback. A situation similar to the conflict between Napoli and the Etihad-based outfit during the negotiations for Jorginho is on display again with the two clubs failing to agree on a fee for the Koulibaly transfer. Man City have now begun looking for alternatives for the Senegalese international.

Gimenez to Man City? Koulibaly transfer talks end

According to Man City transfer news this week on the Koulibaly transfer, the Premier League heavyweights have failed to meet the valuation price set by the Serie A giants. Napoli demanded that Man City pay £73.2 million for the centre-back. The Cityzens however, deem the valuation excessive.

With no probable chances of a breakthrough in the Koulibaly transfer, Man City have now begun searching for alternatives. Among the prospective names, Atletico Madrid centre-back Jose Gimenez has emerged as the frontrunner, with the club willing to pay £70 million. The club is also monitoring the situation of Sevilla defender Diego Carlos.

Gimenez to Man City? Nathan Ake, Ferran Torres signed

Reports suggest that Pep Guardiola is an ardent admirer of the two defenders and might rope in either of the two if Napoli do not lower their valuation for the Koulibaly transfer. However, this is not the first time that Man City have pulled away from a prospective deal.

The previous summer saw the Spanish tactician give up on his pursuit to rope in Harry Maguire from Leicester City. The Etihad-based outfit also failed to meet the price labelled by Napoli for the transfer of Italian midfielder Jorginho, who ultimately secured a move to league rivals Chelsea. Still, Man City have strengthened their squad with the signings of Nathan Ake from Bournemouth and Valencia's Ferran Torres this summer.

Man City to play Wolves in opener

Man City transfer news suggest that Atletico Madrid's Jose Gimenez has a release clause of £109.8 million, while Diego Carlos' clause is much lower at £68.7 million. With further negotiations, Man City may be able to reduce the price tag. Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola's men will begin their Premier League title chase on September 21 against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Image courtesy: Jose Gimenez/ Napoli Instagram