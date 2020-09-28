Last Updated:

Man City Transfer News: Ruben Dias' £65m Transfer CONFIRMED After Shambolic Leicester Loss

After the Man City vs Leicester game, official confirmation was provided by Benfica about the Ruben Dias to City deal, with Otamendi set to head the other way.

Written By
Wasiq Agha
man city transfer news

Manchester City have finally completed their second centre-back signing of the summer with the Ruben Dias transfer. The club had earlier brought in Nathan Ake from Bournemouth and Man City transfer news in the past had heavily linked players such as Kalidou Koulibaly and Jules Koundé with a move to the Etihad. However, the Ruben Dias to City deal has now been confirmed, after the club’s surprising loss to Leicester City.

Also Read: Man City Never Conceded 5 Goals At The Etihad Before Jamie Vardy And Leicester Ran Amok

Man City vs Leicester horror show on Sunday

Manchester City suffered a heavy defeat at home to Leicester City on Sunday, losing the game 5-2. Despite taking the lead through Riyad Mahrez, the hosts were stunned by a Jamie Vardy hat-trick as Leicester City made the most of some shambolic defending by Pep Guardiola’s men. The match saw Man City defenders concede three penalties as they put in an abysmal defensive performance. The Man City vs Leicester game also marked the first time a Pep Guardiola side conceded five goals in a game.

Also Read: Who Is Liam Delap? Man City's 17-year-old Striker Tipped For Success after Solid Debut

Ruben Dias to City deal confirmed

Multiple reports covering Man City transfer news have mentioned how the club was on the lookout for a centre-back to partner Aymeric Laporte. After a summer which has seen them linked with multiple options, the Ruben Dias transfer was finally confirmed on Sunday. The confirmation of the Ruben Dias to City deal was provided by Benfica on their official website.

Also Read: Kalidou Koulibaly Transfer: Man City Fail To Meet Napoli's Valuation For Defender

After the full-time whistle in the Man City vs Leicester game, the Portuguese club announced that they had reached an agreement with the Cityzens over the Ruben Dias transfer. The Ruben Dias to City deal will see the 23-year-old defender move to England in a transfer worth an initial £62 million plus £3.3 million in potential add-ons. Argentine defender Nicolas Otamendi will be heading to Benfica in a separate £14 million deal as well.

Also Read: Man City Transfer News: Koulibaly Deal Stalls, Atletico's Gimenez In £70m Consideration

After breaking into the side in 2017-18, Ruben Dias emerged as one of Benfica’s most important players. Pep Guardiola will be hoping that the Ruben Dias transfer will help him shore up his side’s defence, particularly after the poor performance in the Man City vs Leicester game. Starting with the young centre-back duo of Nathan Ake and Eric Garcia, Man City struggled to deal with Leicester’s attack, as their shambolic defence saw them carved open repeatedly by the Foxes.

Image Credits: Ruben Dias Instagram, AP

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND