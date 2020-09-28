Man City Transfer News: Ruben Dias' £65m Transfer CONFIRMED After Shambolic Leicester Loss

Manchester City have finally completed their second centre-back signing of the summer with the Ruben Dias transfer. The club had earlier brought in Nathan Ake from Bournemouth and Man City transfer news in the past had heavily linked players such as Kalidou Koulibaly and Jules Koundé with a move to the Etihad. However, the Ruben Dias to City deal has now been confirmed, after the club’s surprising loss to Leicester City.

Man City vs Leicester horror show on Sunday

1 - For the first time in 686 games as a manager, Pep Guardiola has seen his side concede five goals. It is also the first time in 438 games at the Etihad Stadium that Manchester City have shipped five goals in any competition. Famous. #MCILEI https://t.co/M3edianY1v — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 27, 2020

Manchester City suffered a heavy defeat at home to Leicester City on Sunday, losing the game 5-2. Despite taking the lead through Riyad Mahrez, the hosts were stunned by a Jamie Vardy hat-trick as Leicester City made the most of some shambolic defending by Pep Guardiola’s men. The match saw Man City defenders concede three penalties as they put in an abysmal defensive performance. The Man City vs Leicester game also marked the first time a Pep Guardiola side conceded five goals in a game.

Ruben Dias to City deal confirmed

Multiple reports covering Man City transfer news have mentioned how the club was on the lookout for a centre-back to partner Aymeric Laporte. After a summer which has seen them linked with multiple options, the Ruben Dias transfer was finally confirmed on Sunday. The confirmation of the Ruben Dias to City deal was provided by Benfica on their official website.

Rubén Dias to Manchester City, here we go confirmed! After tonight match, Benfica also completed the agreement on personal terms with Nicolás Otamendi who’ll be part of the deal [contract until 2023].

Dias will be in Manchester on next hours to have medicals. 🔵 #MCFC #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 26, 2020

After the full-time whistle in the Man City vs Leicester game, the Portuguese club announced that they had reached an agreement with the Cityzens over the Ruben Dias transfer. The Ruben Dias to City deal will see the 23-year-old defender move to England in a transfer worth an initial £62 million plus £3.3 million in potential add-ons. Argentine defender Nicolas Otamendi will be heading to Benfica in a separate £14 million deal as well.

More details: Rubén Dias will sign until June 2025, Otamendi will join Benfica until June 2023. Rubén value will be around €55m, Otamendi value will be €15m.

Benfica have accepted the same bid that Sevilla turned down for Koundé [€55m including Otamendi]. 🔵 #MCFC @CLMerlo — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 26, 2020

After breaking into the side in 2017-18, Ruben Dias emerged as one of Benfica’s most important players. Pep Guardiola will be hoping that the Ruben Dias transfer will help him shore up his side’s defence, particularly after the poor performance in the Man City vs Leicester game. Starting with the young centre-back duo of Nathan Ake and Eric Garcia, Man City struggled to deal with Leicester’s attack, as their shambolic defence saw them carved open repeatedly by the Foxes.

Image Credits: Ruben Dias Instagram, AP