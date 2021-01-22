Will Paul Pogba-Solskjaer Rekindle Decent Relationship With Recent Displays On The Field?

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has been in scintillating form for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer recently, having rescued his side twice in the previous three league games. Most recently, he scored the winner against Fulham to ensure the Red Devils’ lead at the top of the Premier League. And his improved relationship with the manager has been the key in his revitalising form for the current Premier League leaders, despite earlier complications.

Mino Raiola comments spark Pogba transfer talks

Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola racked up a controversy last year when he claimed his client was looking for an exit from Old Trafford. “Pogba is unhappy at Man United and is finding it extremely difficult to express himself on the field", said Raiola while speaking to Italian media outlet Tuttosport.

The super agent clearly stated that the midfielder’s time at Man United was over and it was in the best of interest for both the parties to come to terms on an honourable exit next summer. France national team manager Didier Deschamps voiced similar concerns while Pogba was on national duty.

Solskjaer and Pogba look to rekindle lost link-up

But Solskjaer decided not to ‘go to war’ after the agent’s open criticism of the club, according to a report by Telegraph. But he did make his displeasure known to the 2018 World Cup winner. Pogba was informed that he always had the exit door open for him, but the manager did not disguise the fact that he was felt let down by Raiola’s comments.

After Mino Raiola's comments last month, Solskjær refused to go to war with Pogba but he did make his displeasure known to the player. Pogba was told the door remained open for him but there was no disguising the manager felt let down #mulive [@TelegraphDucker] — utdreport (@utdreport) January 21, 2021

Interestingly, Pogba also appeared to maintain a decent relationship with the Norwegian tactician. Despite not able to start the majority of games during the first half of the season, the France international has never had any ill feeling towards the manager and is striving hard to storm back into the starting line-up, an effort which has proven fruitful at least in the previous few games.

Recent form to halt Pogba transfer rumours?

Pogba netted a sensational strike in the second half to win the clash against Fulham. Earlier, Edinson Cavani equalised in the first half after Ademola Lookman’s opener in the fifth minute. His recent form might play a key role in determining his future at the club. Meanwhile, the victory propels Man United atop the Premier League standings, maintaining a two-point lead over Man City.

Image courtesy: Paul Pogba Twitter, Man United Instagram