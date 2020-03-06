Kevin De Bruyne Likely To Feature In Manchester Derby As Pep Guardiola Eyes 3 Points

Defending Premier League champions Manchester City have received a major injury boost ahead of the match against Manchester United. According to reports in England, midfielder Kevin De Bruyne would be fit in time to play in the derby at Old Trafford. The Belgian international had sustained a shoulder injury during the clash against Aston Villa in the final of the Carabao Cup.

Man City news: Kevin De Bruyne likely to play in Manchester derby

Kevin De Bruyne went on to miss the match against Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup. It is now reported that his shoulder injury is not as serious as it was thought to be earlier. De Bruyne might well be included in the squad for the derby fixture if things go according to plan for the midfielder.

Man City news: Kevin De Bruyne's side in high spirits for Manchester derby

Man City defender John Stones has commented on his side’s amazing performances recently. Pep Guardiola’s men have won five straight games which also includes a late comeback against Real Madrid in the first leg of their Round of 16 Champions League clash. Stones has asserted that the team have built up a great momentum during the most crucial phase of the season. They have gained immense confidence and know their capabilities and strength, said the England international.

John Stones also claimed that the tie against Sheffield Wednesday was not easy. The good thing about the clash was that the team gained momentum and composure. He also asserted that the team should not be bogged down by the great results, but rather display a similar performance in the Manchester derby.

Manchester derby to be played on Sunday

Man City are currently placed second on the Premier League points table. Pep Guardiola’s side have bagged 57 points in the season. On the other hand, Man United are currently placed fifth with 42 points to their credit. The Manchester derby will be played on Sunday, March 8 at 10 PM (IST).

