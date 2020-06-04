Kevin Prince-Boateng Blasts Selective Activism, Expects More After Blackout Tuesday

Virtual protests were witnessed on social media, termed as 'Blackout Tuesday', against the killing of George Floyd in the USA this week. Several football stars apart from athletes from other sports took to their social media handles with a blackout image, extending solidarity against the killing of the 46-year-old African-American under the garb of racism. However, Besiktas striker Kevin-Prince Boateng has suggested that efforts like Blackout Tuesday are insufficient to curb racism.

Kevin-Prince Boateng states Blackout Tuesday is no answer to racism

According to Daily Football, Kevin-Prince Boateng claimed that posting black pictures under the Blackout Tuesday trend isn't enough. He slammed the football stars for not doing enough against racism. Boateng asserted that players fear speaking up against an issue that is plaguing the society largely due to sponsorships or due to their followers.

Kevin-Prince Boateng slammed the footballers for being quiet on the issue. He questioned them for their denial to raise questions that matter. He further asserted that posting a black picture under the Blackout Tuesday was easier than raising tough questions against the issues prevalent in society.

Blackout Tuesday: Sancho, Thuram protest against George Floyd death

Borussia Dortmund youngsters Jadon Sancho and Achraf Hakimi, and Borussia Monchengladbach striker Marcus Thuram were the first among the football stars to speak against the killing of George Floyd. The likes of Paul Pogba and Thierry Henry also sent out a stern message against racism, urging the world to speak against the discrimination that is prevalent in society. Some Premier League clubs later took to social media to post pictures of players taking a knee in training to express solidarity.

Blackout Tuesday: Thierry Henry angry at George Floyd death

Thierry Henry expressed his anger on the fact that racial discrimination is still prevalent in the 21st century. He cited the example of some racists who applaud an ethnic minority player playing and scoring for their favourite football team, but the same racists abuse the ethnic minorities on the street, citing hypocrisy. Henry further asserted that all efforts taken to eradicate racism have failed completely.

George Floyd death: LeBron James' Instagram message

NBA icon LeBron James posted a blackout picture on his Instagram in support of the Blackout Tuesday protest. Before Blackout Tuesday, he posted a picture that read, "If you ain't with us, we ain't with y'all", demanding people's support towards the minorities. The Los Angeles Lakers star has been posting frequently about the killing and the subsequent protests that have followed in the USA on Twitter since the incident.

