Lionel Messi, Marcus Rashford, Paul Pogba Show Support For Blackout Tuesday

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi, Manchester United stars Marcus Rashford, Paul Pogba, and several other footballers have shown their support for the social media movement, Blackout Tuesday. The movement was joined by athletes and celebrities across the globe as people came together to protest against the death of George Floyd. A prime example of racial injustice and police brutality, George Floyd, a 46-year-old unarmed African-American was murdered last Monday by a Minneapolis police officer. Floyd's death has caused mass outrage in the United States and the protest is now gaining support from the global community.

Lionel Messi, Luka Modric join George Floyd protests

Showing their support against racism, football stars joined the Blackout Tuesday movement by posting an all-black photo. Lionel Messi shared the photo with the caption #BLM and #BlackoutTuesday, the former standing for 'Black Lives Matter'. Lionel Messi's Barcelona teammate Frenkie de Jong also showed support for the movement by sharing a similar photo.

Lionel Messi's former Barcelona teammate Andres Iniesta, and current Real Madrid stars Vincius Jr, Rodrygo Goes and Luka Modric also joined the movement.

Marcus Rashford, Paul Pogba and others voice support for Black Lives Matter movement

Among players in the Premier League, Marcus Rashford, Paul Pogba, and Raheem Sterling joined the social media movement. Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho and Schalke star Weston McKennie also voiced support for the movement against racism.

Apart from players, football clubs in Europe have also joined the movement. Bundesliga league leaders Bayern Munich and Premier League side Arsenal shared all-black images on their Instagram handles. Arsenal's London rivals Chelsea shared a picture of one of their players kneeling during their training session at Cobham on Tuesday. Liverpool were among the first clubs to join the movement.

George Floyd protests

George Floyd was killed by a police officer named Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis after Chauvin subdued him for several minutes. The footage of the incident went viral on social media, which showed Chauvin pressing his knee against Floyd's neck, eventually causing his death. Since the incident occurred, protests have been a common sight in the US.

People have gathered in large numbers to mark their solidarity against the recent events of racial injustice. Derek Chauvin and the three identified police officers - Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng - were fired by the Minneapolis Police Department on Tuesday. Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

