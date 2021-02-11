Khabib Nurmagomedov Spoke To Ronaldo, PSG President About Playing Football Professionally

After dominating MMA for years, Khabib Nurmagomedov retired from the sport in October 2020, following his win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254. Since then, The Eagle has kept himself busy with various activities and was recently seen playing football with friends and teammates, including former AC Milan midfielder Clarence Seedorf. Nurmagomedov, who is a huge football fan, also visited FC Spartak Moscow’s training ground earlier and was seen talking to the players.

Khabib Nurmagomedov wants to be a footballer

While talking to Match TV earlier, Khabib Nurmagomedov admitted that he would love to play the game professionally as that was his childhood dream. Not just that, The Eagle has even discussed his dreams with the likes of Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin.

“To play football on a professional level is a childhood dream. Of course, I have such a wish. Football is the king of sports after all. Who haven’t I discussed this with! I’ve spoken even with the Aleskandr Ceferin, with the owner of PSG, yes and even with Cristiano Ronaldo,” he added.

Nurmagomedov — who was recently seen spending some time with Virgil van Dijk in Dubai as the Liverpool star recovers from injury — has known Cristiano Ronaldo for years, with the two exchanging pleasantries every now and then. Nurmagomedov even visited Ronaldo’s house earlier, giving the Portugal national team captain signed boxing gloves, along with his iconic Dagestani hat. In return, CR7 gifted Nurmagomedov a custom football jersey, with his name printed on its back.

Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals his ‘dream club’

Later on, in the interview with Match TV, Khabib Nurmagomedov admitted that his 'dream club' is Ronaldo's former club Real Madrid. He said the first match he remembers seeing the full 90 minutes was between Madrid and Juventus in 1998. Both the clubs clashed in the Champions League final, which Madrid ended up winning. “I remember Mijatovic scored from an offside position, but we still won,” Khabib remembered.

Even though Khabib Nurmagomedov has shown zero interest in making a return to MMA, UFC president Dana White has been adamant on bringing Nurmagomedov back for one last run. Earlier, it was rumoured that Nurmagomedov could fight Conor McGregor in a rematch, but the plans were scrapped after Dustin Poirier ended up defeating McGregor at the main event of UFC 257. Nurmagomedov has recently asked UFC to move on without him, claiming that Poirier deserves to be the next champion.

