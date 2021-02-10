Khabib Nurmagomedov Says Brock Lesnar Vs Fedor Emelianenko Would Be His ‘Fantasy’ Bout

Khabib Nurmagomedov is one of the biggest names in MMA today as he dominated UFC since day one, before announcing his retirement in November 2020. Though Dana White is still adamant on bringing Nurmagomedov back to the octagon, the 29-0 fighter has shown no interest in making a comeback. Since leaving the sport, Khabib Nurmagomedov has kept himself busy with various activities and he recently bought Eagle Fighting Championship (EFC) for around $1 million. Eagle Fighting Championship is an MMA promotion that operates from Nurmagomedov's native Dagestan.

Nurmagomedov on Brock Lesnar vs Fedor Emelianenko

Recently, Nurmagomedov sat down with MatchTV where he revealed the ‘fantasy’ bout he would love to book in his promotion if he has unlimited financial resources. "If just a fantasy, then I would take Brock Lesnar — a heavyweight. And it would be possible to make him a fight, with Fedor Emelianenko, in Russia," Nurmagomedov said.

If #UFC president Dana White booked Fedor Emelianenko vs. Brock Lesnar in 2009, who would have won? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/FPwaPubatO — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) January 4, 2020

Lesnar and Emelianenko are two of the biggest draws in the industry, with Fedor usually hailed as the greatest MMA fighter to never compete in the UFC. Both the fighters are also almost the same age, so a fight between the two could have happened at any stage. The Last Emperor might have entered the bout as a fan favourite, but Khabib Nurmagomedov thinks that "anything can happen" as the Beast Incarnate not just ruled the WWE, but was also a UFC heavyweight champ once.

Khabib Nurmagomedov shares this fantasy fight with UFC president Dana White, who once told UFC.com that he tried everything in his power to make Brock Lesnar vs Fedor Emelianenko happen. "The only fight that I wanted to make that was never made was Brock Lesnar vs Fedor Emelianenko. We were going to do it at Texas Stadium. But I couldn't get a deal done with Fedor, so it never happened," White said.

Fedor Emelianenko is known for his impressive run with major Japanese promotion PRIDE. There, the Emperor captured the heavyweight title and remained undefeated for years as he battered legends like Mirko Cro Cop, Mark Coleman, Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira and many others. Later, he moved to Strikeforce where he faced his first-ever defeat from the hands of Fabricio Werdum. His most recent outing was in December 2019 at Bellator, where he defeated fellow PRIDE alumni Quinton Jackson.

Brock Lesnar, on the other hand, retired from the sport in 2016, after he defeated Mark Hunt via unanimous decision at UFC 200. However, that victory was then overturned to a no-contest after the Beast failed a USADA drug test. Lesnar is hailed as the most successful crossover athlete, as he dominated both MMA and pro-wrestling.

Image Source: WWE.com, AP, Emelianenko/ Instagram