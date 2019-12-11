Bayern Munich Are One Step Closer To Sign Leroy Sane As He Refuses City's New Contract

The kings of Germany have been struggling this season in Bundesliga 2019-20. The defending champions are currently on the seventh spot of the points table with just seven wins in 14 games (D3 L4). They have a total of 24 points to their name and are currently trailing by seven points to table-toppers Monchengladbach (31). The departure of Ribéry and Robben has somewhere affected the depth of the Bayern Munich side.

Sane to Bayern Munich is a done deal?

Munich's top priority was to sign Manchester City winger Leroy Sane in the summer. However, that didn't materialize as the German picked up an injury in the pre-season. However, the talks have resumed and the deal is considered to be done and dusted this time. According to Christian Falk, Bayern Munich are one step closer to signing Leroy Sane when the summer transfer window opens in 2020. As per reports, Sane has not extended his contract and signed a new deal with Manchester City.

Falk added that Leroy Sane's manager - Giovanni Branchini - has opened talks with Bayern Munich for a deal which is expected to be less than €100 million. If reports are to be believed, the higher authorities of Bayern Munich had a two-hour meeting with Branchini last month. However, the cause of the meeting is not disclosed. For all you know, it can be for Sane or to solve Bayern's search for a new manager.

Bayern are optimistic that Leroy Sané will join the club in the summer. Sané has rejected a new deal at Manchester City. Giovanni Branchini is pulling the strings behind the scenes, so that maybe a transfer of under 100 million euros can be done [@cfbayern, SportBild] pic.twitter.com/NYeJvEBldq — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) December 11, 2019

