Bayern Munich Cruise Past Tottenham To End UCL Group Stages With 100% Win Record

Bayern Munich finished the Champions League group stage round with a perfect 6 wins out of 6 games. They produced yet another dominant display at home to dispatch Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 on Wednesday night (Thursday IST). Bayern Munich had also thrashed Tottenham 7-2 when the sides met back in October and Spurs manager Jose Mourinho apparently instructed his players to not watch the game highlights

18 points 🔝

+19 goal difference ⚽



The best group stage in @ChampionsLeague history! 👑#MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/A3jWKiNTTx — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) December 11, 2019

Bayern Munich vs Tottenham Hotspur match highlights

Both teams entered the fixture having sealed qualification to the next round of the Champions League. Jose Mourinho opted to rotate his side, handing a start to teenager Ryan Sessegnon and resting Harry Kane and other key players. The home side took an early lead when Kingsley Coman fired home after Serge Gnabry's pass deflected in his path.

Tottenham Hotspur cancelled it out in the 20th minute when Sessegnon scored his first goal for the club. His low volley beat Manuel Neuer at the post. Thomas Muller gave the home side a lead again right at the stroke of half time after Serge Gnabry caused havoc for the Tottenham defenders. The Germans put the game to bed when Philippe Coutinho sent the ball crashing into the back of the net from long-range in the 64th minute. Bayern could have scored more goals, but a 3-1 win should do pretty well to boost their confidence.

Bayern Munich's dominant Champions League run

6 out of 6 for 1st time ✅

Most prolific away team ever (16 goals) ✅

2nd highest number of goals ever in group stage (24) ✅



🔴 Bayern this #UCL season 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/Z9wJVtFiM8 — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) December 11, 2019

Jose Mourinho's decision to rest some of his key players paid its price. Spurs finish the group stages with 10 points eight behind Bayern Munich. They will face Wolverhampton Wanderers next in the Premier League while Bayern Munich will hope to replicate their Champions League form in the Bundesliga when they host Werder Bremen next on Saturday.

Bayern vs Tottenham: Kingsley Coman suffers yet another injury

Team doctor Dr. Hans-Wilhelm Müller-Wohlfahrt has confirmed a small capsular ligament tear in Kingsley #Coman's left knee, which will require him to wear a splint. He will be sidelined for the time being.



Get well soon, King! 🍀 pic.twitter.com/1nT5Q7vAA6 — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) December 11, 2019

