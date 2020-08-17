Jurgen Klopp May retire After Liverpool Deal ends in 2024, Will Take Sabbatical To Decide

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has revealed that he plans to take a year's sabbatical once his current contract with the Merseyside giants expires in 2024. However, the German also made Premier League headlines by explaining that he might consider calling it quits with football management altogether. Klopp only put pen to paper on a new deal with Liverpool in December 2019, but by the end of his current deal, the German will have been in charge of the Reds for nearly nine seasons.

ALSO READ: Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool Script Glory Out Of Fractured Fairytale As Inevitables Stand Tall

Jurgen Klopp Liverpool contract: German boss opens up on retirement plans

While speaking to Sport Buzzer, Klopp was quizzed on his future plans and the 53-year-old hinted that the Liverpool job could be his last. Klopp said: “I'll take a year off after my current contract with Liverpool expires and ask myself if I miss football. If I say no, then that will be the end of Jurgen Klopp, the coach." Klopp added that the one thing he won't miss about being a coach is the immediate pre-match tension prior to kick-off.

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that he will take a year off from coaching once his contract at Liverpool expires in the summer of 2024.



"I'll take a year off and ask myself if I miss football. If I say no, then that will be the end of coach Jurgen Klopp." #lfclive [goal] pic.twitter.com/WURoXGwv0q — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) August 17, 2020

ALSO READ: Liverpool Star Sadio Mane Wins Premier League PFA Fans' POTY Award, Wishes Pour In

However, Klopp insists that he is far from done yet, with a desire to keep looking forward rather than reflecting on the past. Klopp spoke about his team's ambition for the 2020-21 season and explained, "We want to be even better than last season and not be fun for any team to play against. We are not defending our titles, we want to win new ones, we've only just started winning." According to Goal, Jurgen Klopp earns a reported £10 million a year as Liverpool boss.

ALSO READ: David Beckham Scored THAT Goal From The Halfway Line OTD In 1996 For Manchester United

Jurgen Klopp Liverpool record and achievements

Jurgen Klopp took charge of Liverpool in October 2015, replacing Brendan Rodgers at the helm. In 264 games as Liverpool boss, Klopp has managed an incredible 159 wins. Klopp has recorded only 46 losses as Liverpool manager with 59 games ending as draws. Under his management, the Reds are three seasons unbeaten at home in the Premier League.

ALSO READ: Oh Mane, Mane: Liverpool Star Reflects On The Champions Of Everything & Ballon D'Or Dream

Klopp's juggernaut stormed the Premier League during the 2019-20 season as they won their first league title in 30 years in style. Liverpool racked up a whopping 99 points, finishing 18 points ahead of second-placed Man City. Klopp also guided the Reds to the Champions League title, UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup.

Image Credits - liverpoolfc.com