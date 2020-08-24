Alphonso Davies And Jordyn Huitema Could Become First Couple To Win UCL In Same Season

Bayern Munich full-back Alphonso Davies and girlfriend Jordyn Huitema could make football history by becoming the first couple to win the men's and women's Champions League in the same season. Davies collected the UCL winners medal after Bayern scored a 1-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday, August 23.

Meanwhile, Huitema could follow her better half with UCL glory on August 30. A forward for the PSG women's team, the Canadian international will first be in action on Wednesday as PSG (W) take on Olympique Lyon (W) in the semi-finals. A win over their French rivals will set up a thrilling final against the winner between Wolfsburg (W) and Barcelona (W). As things stand, two more wins for PSG women's team could etch names of Alphonso Davies and Jordyn Huitema, in a feat that would be extremely difficult to replicate.

The pair have been together since they were 16. The two 19-year-olds were awarded Canada's Under-17 Player of the Year before they went on to enjoy success in Europe. After spending two seasons with Vancouver Whitecaps FC, Alphonso Davies moved to Bayern in January 2019.

A short spell with Bayern Munich II followed after which, Davies quickly established himself as a key player in the first team. Usually playing at left-back, Davies' pace and direct runs have been key for head coach Hansi Flick this season. The Canadian made 43 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring four times.

Jordyn Huitema also started her career with Whitecaps' youth team. After impressing with PSG Feminines during the 2018 Women's International Champions Cup, Huitema signed a four-year deal with the Parisians in May 2019. The forward made 19 appearances for PSG Feminines in all competitions, scoring five goals.

PSG vs Bayern highlights

Sunday, UCL men's final was dominated by the Bundesliga champions. After a much even first half, Bayern got a stronghold of the tie after former PSG youth Kingsley Coman headed the ball past Keylor Navas. Coman's opener only helped Bayern take control of the game as the German giants pushed for a second, restricting the Parisians in their own half.

While PSG did manage to carve out a few chances for them, their failure to convert those into goals meant that Bayern ended the night with their sixth Champions League winners medal. Bayern also recorded their second treble, having done so previously under legendary coach Jupp Heynckes in 2012/13.

