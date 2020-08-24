Barcelona Trolled After Club Congratulates Bayern Munich Over Champions League Victory

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich concluded a historic season with the Champions League triumph against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Sunday. The victory invited appreciation for the Bavarians from all quarters, with top clubs across Europe sending in congratulatory tweets, with Barcelona being no exception. However, Barcelona's tweet hasn't gone down well with the Twitterati, with the Catalan giants now being trolled for the same.

Bayern Munich turn out to be Barcelona's nightmare

🤝 Congratulations @fcbayern, Champions League winners 2019/20 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 23, 2020

Bayern Munich turned out to be the biggest nightmare for Barcelona last season. Lionel Messi and co. saw off a humiliating defeat at the hands of the Bundesliga champions, losing 2-8 in the quarter-final. The humiliating defeat brought about the sacking of manager Quique Setien and the subsequent appointment of Netherlands national team manager Ronald Koeman, while rumours of Messi's exit began doing the rounds too.

Barcelona Twitter congratulates Bayern Munich

After Bayern Munich's scintillating victory against PSG to clinch their sixth European title, the official Barcelona Twitter handle sent out a congratulatory message that read, "Congratulations FC Bayern, Champions League winners 2019/20." The tweet was enough to trigger the Twitter trolls, many of whom began to mock Barcelona, reminding the Catalan giants of an 'easy way out to the semi-final for the Bavarians.'

Twitterati troll Barcelona

Congratulate Coutinho also. — Omoniyi Israel (@__Omoissy) August 23, 2020

You have congratulated clubs more times this season than Rakitic has league goals (1) — ⚡️🇧🇼 (@Priceless_Silva) August 23, 2020

Thanks for the easy quaterfinal!👍 pic.twitter.com/iBocnWzn2G — PhonzyV⚡Treble Winners (@PhonzyV) August 23, 2020

Coutinho glows different with Bayern Munich how i wish he will never go back to that toxic relationship with Barcelona pic.twitter.com/dvXCN2eMm7 — Ahmad (@Ahmeerdh) August 23, 2020

I'm sure typing that was veery hard neh Admin... After being humiliated 8-2 🤣🤣🤣😂😜 pic.twitter.com/bOEsf4dt5E — Cellular ❁ (@Cellular_ZA) August 23, 2020

Bayern Munich's treble completed

With Neymar and Robert Lewandowski missing out on early chances to bag the lead for their respective teams, the first half ended with neither team scoring a goal. Keylor Navas and Manuel Neuer were particularly dynamic between the sticks, producing some exceptional saves to deny their opponents potential goalscoring opportunities. However, things took a turn in favour of the Allianz Arena outfit in the second half when Kingsley Coman headed home from a brilliant cross from Joshua Kimmich to break the deadlock. Ironically, Coman is a homegrown PSG player, having played for its youth team before heading to Germany.

Although Neymar and Kylian Mbappe tried their level best to bag the equaliser, it wasn't just their night, with the Bavarians ultimately clinching the Champions League title, extending PSG's wait for their maiden European silverware. The German giants bring an end to a historic season, sealing the treble, having also won the Bundesliga and DFB Pokal earlier.

