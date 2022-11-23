Know If Manchester United Is Up For Sale As Glazer Family Explores Strategic Alternatives

The owners of the Premier League club Manchester United, the Glazer family confirmed on Tuesday that they are exploring strategic alternatives for the team, including a potential sale. United took to its official website to announce the development, saying the Board will assess several initiatives to strengthen the club, its stadium, and infrastructure development. United’s statement read, “As part of this process, the Board will consider all strategic alternatives, including new investment into the club, a sale, or other transactions involving the Company”.

The move by United’s Board of Directors could lead to a potential buyout of the iconic Premier League club. In the statement, the club revealed that the Raine Group will act as their exclusive financial advisor, while Latham & Watkins LLP handles the legal counselling. At the same time, Rothschild and Co. are acting as the exclusive financial advisor to the Glazer family shareholders.

The club also mentioned that the review being undertaken might not result in any transaction, which suggests that a sale is not guaranteed. Meanwhile, this comes after the club parted ways with five-time Balon d’Or-winning footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, due to his bombshell interview with Piers Morgan. In the interview, the 37-year-old Portuguese great threw shade on the Manchester United management and claimed the club hasn’t changed a bit since his first tenure ended in 2009.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s fierce criticism of facilities at Manchester United

Speaking on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Ronaldo said, “Nothing changed since I left. The pool, the jacuzzi, even the gym, and even some technology. Even the chefs who I appreciate, lovely people. I thought I would see new technology and infrastructure. I saw things I saw when I was 20!”. Ronaldo went on to become a legend at Real Madrid after moving to the club in 2009. He then moved to Juventus in 2018, before making a much-hyped return to Old Trafford in 2021.

Here’s what the Manchester United owners had to say about the potential sale

Coming back to United’s announcement on Tuesday, the club’s executive Co-Chairmen and Directors, Avram Glazer and Joel Glazer said, “As we seek to continue building on the Club’s history of success, the Board has authorized a thorough evaluation of strategic alternatives. We will evaluate all options to ensure that we best serve our fans and that Manchester United maximizes the significant growth opportunities available to the Club today and in the future”.