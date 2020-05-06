Vincent Kompany's Goal On May 6, 2019 That Proved Decisive In Man City's PL Win: Watch

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany led from the front and scored an audacious goal 12 months ago to help Man City maintain their lead over title rivals Liverpool. The Kompany goal vs Leicester was his only goal from outside the box as the former Belgian international scored one of the greatest goals in Man City history. The Vincent Kompany goal vs Leicester proved decisive with Man City winning the clash before going on to lift the title by just one point.

Man City vs Leicester Premier League: Vincent Kompany goal vs Leicester sends Man City closer to title glory

Manchester City faced off against Leicester City on this day, May 6, 2019, in a tightly contested affair with the Premier League title on the line. Liverpool had moved to the top of the table courtesy their dramatic 3-2 win at Newcastle United and a defeat in the Man City vs Leicester Premier League clash would mean that Pep Guardiola's side would lose their top spot. While Man City were a dominant presence on the field, the spoils were shared with no team able to break the deadlock. After half-time, Pep Guardiola brought in Leroy Sane in place of youngster Phil Foden, but that did little to deter the Foxes defence.

With almost 20 minutes to play, Man City captain Vincent Kompany received the ball on the midway in the Leicester half and marched forward with purpose, looking for better-placed options. However, Leicester City tightly markedd each of their City opponents. With not much to choose from, Vincent Kompany pulled the trigger and did so in some audacious fashion, scoring his first goal from outside the penalty area. The Vincent Kompany goal vs Leicester was the only goal from the contest and Man City were back on top of the standings.

Man City vs Leicester Premier League: WATCH the audacious Vincent Kompany goal vs Leicester

Man City 2018-19 Premier League season in a nutshell

The Man City 2018-19 Premier League season was captain Vincent Kompany's last at the Etihad Stadium and Pep Guardiola's side made sure that their captain receives a fitting finale. Man City and Liverpool were involved in one of the closest title race contests in the Premier League era and exchanged their leads 32 times over the season, partly due to fixture rearrangements for EFL and FA Cup matches and television demands. Vincent Kompany's goal helped Man City lift the Premier League title in the end, their fourth in the decade. Along with the title, Pep Guardiola managed to steer the team to unprecedented success, winning the domestic treble by winning the FA and the Carabao Cup.

