Man City's Record Signing Rodri Working Hard Studying As He Prepares For Business Exam

Man City record signing Rodri has revealed that he has been studying these days as football stands suspended due to the coronavirus lockdown. The midfielder also spoke about his debut season with Man City along with Liverpool's unrivalled lead of 25 points on the Premier League table.

Man City record signing Rodri studying business

Man City midfielder Rodri, in a recent interaction with Sky Sports, revealed that he has been spending time studying and preparing for his business exams. The Spaniard claimed that studies are an important part of his life. He wishes to study, just like he would love to play football all his life. Rodri claimed that he was trying his best to study during the uncertain environment created by the coronavirus pandemic.

Man City proud of their performance this season: Rodri

Rodri claimed that Man City were proud of their achievements this season despite trailing by 25 points to league leaders Liverpool. Man City won the Carabao Cup in March this year before the lockdown was imposed due to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. The Man City record signing also claimed that it was a dream debut for him at the Etihad.

Rodri joined Man City from Atletico Madrid last summer for a reported fee of £62.5 million ($77 million). He asserted that he was happy to have made an all-important decision of switching to the Premier League. He lauded the fans in England, describing the impeccable atmosphere in the stadiums. Fans breathe football in England, said Rodri.

Personal records do not matter: Rodri

Rodri made history in February when he made the most number of passes in a Premier League match. The Spaniard, however, insisted that such records are not important for him. He would rather cherish the satisfaction of giving it all in a game or winning the game for his side.

