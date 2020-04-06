Manchester City Set To Fine Kyle Walker For Breaching Lockdown Rules To Party With Escorts

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker is likely to be levied with a hefty fine by the defending Premier League champions. The UK has been under complete lockdown due to the spread of the coronavirus over the last month. However, the England international has been accused of breaching Premier League coronavirus regulations that have been put in place to avoid further spread of the pandemic.

Also Read | Lionel Messi's statement about Man City prodigy Phil Foden proves right with these stats

Kyle Walker party: Defender parties with Louise McNamara

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker reportedly attended an X-rated party with two escorts last Tuesday. It has been revealed that the Kyle Walker party was hosted by him at his private property, which was attended by Louise McNamara and another Brazilian woman. The women in attendance at the Kyle Walker party were reportedly paid £2,200 ($2,700) by the Manchester City defender.

Also Read | Coronavirus lockdown: Man City squad playing 'Houseparty', Guardiola not part of the group

Kyle Walker party: Manchester City to act stringently

It has been reported that Manchester City have taken a dim view of the Kyle Walker party reports which was attended by Louise McNamara. The Kyle Walker party reportedly took place just hours before he was part of a plea urging the people to follow social distancing measures to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

Kyle Walker apology: Manchester City defender apologises

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker has issued an apology after the matter came to light. Amid the reports of the Kyle Walker party with Louise McNamara, the defender claimed that he wished to apologise for the choices he made last week. He asserted that he was well aware of the fact that being a professional footballer, he was a role model to many. He went on to apologise to his family, friends, club, and the people for letting them down.

Also Read | Man City's Kevin De Bruyne tells wife he will extend his career amid coronavirus pandemic

Kyle Walker apology: Manchester City comment on Premier League coronavirus breach

A Manchester City spokesperson has commented on Kyle Walker apology reports. He claimed that footballers are global role models. He continued by saying that the club has been supporting the amazing effort put in by the NHS workers. However, the spokesman said that Kyle Walker's actions have disappointed the club. He claimed that the club has taken note of the Kyle Walker apology statement but an internal inquiry will be conducted too.

Also Read | Man City fined $3,290 by UEFA for ‘kit infringement' during UCL clash against Real Madrid