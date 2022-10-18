Kylian Mbappe Gets Booed By Fans In France As He Arrives For Ballon D'Or; WATCH

The news about Kylian Mbappe requesting a transfer from Paris Saint Germain (PSG) took the football world by storm. However, the 23-year-old has denied requesting a transfer from the club. Despite the denial, PSG fans seemed pretty unhappy with the young striker, which was visible from the booing he faced while entering the Ballon d'Or 2022 ceremony.

Ballon d'Or 2022: Fans show displeasure at Kylian Mbappe during Ballon d'Or ceremony

Fans waited outside the Theatre du Chatelet to watch their favourite football stars arrive for the ceremony. Mbappe turned up with his father Wilfried for the ceremony. As soon as the French striker and his father stepped out of their car, boos were heard from sections of the crowd.

.@KMbappe has arrived at the Theater of Chatelet with his dad 👀#ballondor pic.twitter.com/L0WwpOGGvn — Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022

Following PSG's 1-0 win against Marseille on Sunday, Mbappe played down the exit rumours stating that the reports are ‘completely fake’.

As reported by Goal, Mbappe in his statement said, “I never asked for my departure in January. The information that came out on the day of the [Champions League match against Benfica], I did not understand it. I am not involved in this information neither directly nor indirectly”.

The striker further said that he was shocked after coming to know about the news. “People may think I'm involved, I'm not at all. I was taking a nap, my entourage was at my little brother's game. We were stunned when we found out. Afterwards, we had to deal with it, we had a match to play. I just wanted to say that it's completely false, I'm very happy here,”.

So far, Mbappe has scored 8 goals in 10 Ligue 1 games for PSG this year, while also scoring four goals in four Champions League appearances.

Karim Benzema wins Ballon d'Or 2022

After an outstanding season with Real Madrid last year, France striker Karim Benzema finally got his hands on the Ballon d'Or trophy which has been missing from his trophy cabinet. Last season, Benzema scored 44 goals for Madrid, including 15 in the Champions League.

He also went onto equal Raúl González as the club’s second-highest scorer behind Cristiano Ronaldo. Benzema became the fifth Frenchman after Raymond Kopa, Michel Platini, Jean-Pierre Papin and Zinedine Zidane to win the Ballon d'Or title.