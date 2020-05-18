Kylian Mbappe Is Better And More Consistent Than Neymar, Says Juventus Star Chiellini

Juventus star Giorgio Chiellini believes 2018 World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe is more consistent and better than Paris Saint-Germain teammate and Brazilian international Neymar. In his autobiography, the Italian defender has backed Mbappe to win the Ballon d'Or after Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi retire. Kylian Mbappe scored 30 goals in 33 games in all competitions this season and was Ligue 1's top scorer before the league was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Also Read: Balotelli, Chiellini Face Off On Live TV For First Time After Verbal Spat, Sort Out Issues

Juventus star Giorgio Chiellini believes Kylian Mbappe is better than teammate Neymar

In his autobiography, Io, Giorgio, Juventus legend Giorgio Chiellini has backed Kylian Mbappe to be a future Ballon D'Or winner and believes he is more consistent than PSG teammate Neymar. Recalling the first incident when he saw the 2018 World Cup winner in action, the Italian defender said that he saw him during Monaco vs Manchester City clash in the 2016-17 Champions League and remembered asking Juventus director Fabio Paratici at half-time what planet Kylian Mbappe was from. Chiellini reserved high praise for the former Monaco star and labelled him a 'priceless' masterpiece. The Juventus star added that Kylian Mbappe was an unstoppable striker and has the pace, instinct, technique and does not lack anything.

Also Read: Klopp Confident Liverpool Can Win Title Without Being At Their Best

👑 @KMbappe reste sur le trône !



Comme la saison dernière, l’attaquant du @PSG_inside termine meilleur buteur de Ligue 1 Conforama en 2019/2020 👏



📝➡ https://t.co/sYOTkpg9Qv pic.twitter.com/NsOX3aWX7P — Ligue 1 Conforama (@Ligue1Conforama) May 8, 2020

Kylian Mbappe stats

Kylian Mbappe signed for Paris Saint Germain for a reported €180 million making him the most expensive teenager ever. In his three seasons in the French capital, Mbappe has netted a staggering 90 goals in just 120 appearances. The 21-year-old was adjudged Ligue 1's top scorer this season having netted 18 goals in 20 appearances before the season was called off due to the coronavirus pandemic. Kylian Mbappe has lifted three Ligue 1 titles in his time at PSG so far and will hope to lead his team to Champions League glory if the completion resumes.

Also Read: Unai Emery Slams Mesut Ozil's Lack Of Commitment, Criticises Arsenal Over Transfer Talks

Neymar stats at PSG

PSG sealed a world record €222 million move for Neymar from Barcelona in 2017 but the Brazilian international's time in Paris has been married with injuries and transfer rumours. The former Barcelona man has featured in 80 games for the Parisians across all competitions scoring an impressive 69 goals. LIke Mbappe, Neymar has also been part of three Ligue 1 title wins and will be raring to go when he takes the field. Neymar has been constantly linked with a transfer back to Barcelona, however, the coronavirus pandemic is likely to affect the move.

Also Read: Dele Alli's Girlfriend Describes Knife-point Robbery As 'horror Of An Experience'