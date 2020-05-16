Unai Emery Slams Mesut Ozil's Lack Of Commitment, Criticises Arsenal Over Transfer Talks

Former Arsenal manager Unai Emery has slammed the lack of commitment shown by midfielder Mesut Ozil during his time at the club. Emery was sacked by Arsenal last November, midway into the season after a string of poor performances by the Gunners under him. He was subsequently replaced by Manchester City assistant manager Mikel Arteta.

Also Read | Ex-Arsenal Boss Unai Emery Dated UK Businesswoman, Spanish Bar Owner At The Same Time?

Unai Emery slams Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil for lack of commitment

Unai Emery and Mesut Ozil did not enjoy the best of relationship during their time working together at Arsenal. Ozil was benched for the most part of the season under Emery. It was earlier reported that the Spanish tactician failed to get the best out of the former Real Madrid midfielder. Now, Emery has revealed his frustration at the former German international for his lack of commitment on the field.

The substitution we are all waiting for 🔁🙏🏼



Covid-19 _ OUT ❌🦠

Football _ IN ❤️⚽ pic.twitter.com/KitEEq8ntB — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) May 2, 2020

While speaking to MailOnline, Unai Emery has revealed that he tried his best to help Ozil. Throughout his career, talented players have been his favourite and have displayed their best while playing under him, said the former Arsenal boss. He further claimed that he was very positive towards Ozil, but the attitude that he developed over a period of time and the lack of commitment cost the duo.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo was infuriated with Real Madrid following sale of Mesut Ozil in 2013

Unai Emery questions Arsenal's transfer policies during his tenure

Club statement: Unai Emery — Arsenal (@Arsenal) November 29, 2019

Unai Emery claimed that the level of commitment displayed by Ozil was not sufficient for a player who is supposed to lead a top club. The former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) boss also lashed out at the Arsenal board for letting him down during transfer talks. He emphasised on how the club lost three of its prominent leaders with the departure of Laurent Koscielny, Nacho Monreal and Aaron Ramsey while claiming that he was keener on keeping Ramsey. However, Ramsey went on to join Italian giants Juventus.

Also Read | Mesut Ozil donates £80,000 to help Muslims affected by coronavirus during Ramadan Kareem

Unai Emery Arsenal career

To all the health care workers and other professionals who keep working like true heroes, an infinite applause. 👏🏼👏🏼 #Humanity’sHeroes taking the fight to #COVID-19 #WeWillWin #FIFA #M1Ö pic.twitter.com/6r3tZqEAEL — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) April 18, 2020

The Unai Emery Arsenal career stats do not make for an impressive reading as he just has a 53.7% win ratio. He was appointed as the manager in May 2018, managing 78 games for the Gunners over a span of 18 months. He won 43 games with the Premier League side, only to be subsequently sacked in November 2019.

Also Read | Mesut Ozil's London home is worth £10 million with furniture shipped from Turkey; Watch