Kylian Mbappe Named Most Valuable Player In World At €185M, Premier League Stars Follow

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe is often touted as the ideal replacement for Juventus ace Cristiano Ronaldo, considering his playing style and goalscoring instincts. The French forward went on to prove why he is considered as one of the best players in the world as he struck a hat-trick against Barcelona in the Champions League last week. And his consistent performances have earned him several laurels, apart from attributes such as being recently crowned the most valuable player in the world, as per a recent study.

Most valuable footballer now: Mbappe value estimated at €185m

According to a report by Klynveld Peat Marwick Goerdeler (KPMG), Mbappe has emerged as the most valuable player in the world, ahead of the likes of Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling. The PSG attacker's value has been estimated at a massive €185 million. Interestingly, PSG paid €180 million to Monaco during his move in the summer of 2017.

🔄↘️↖️ #Skill



We look back to Barcelona to review the technical skill of @KMbappe 🤩



We also like the very good defensive work from @MauroIcardi! #FCBPSG

Indeed, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has been in fine form for the Parc des Princes outfit. This season he has scored 21 times in 30 appearances across all competitions. The 22-year-old currently leads the way among his teammates with most goals this season.

Besides, the hat-trick against Barcelona saw the France international take his PSG goal tally to 111 goals, to become the third-highest scorer in the club's history. He now languishes only behind the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Edinson Cavani in the esteemed list.

Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling value put at €125m, only next to Mbappe

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane sits a distant second with an estimated value of €125 million. The England international has 21 goals to his credit, managing the number in 33 appearances. 13 of these goals have come up in the Premier League, the third most this season, with Liverpool's Mohamed Salah leading the tally with 17 goals. Interestingly, the Liverpool forward's value has been put at €115 million alongside PSG superstar Neymar Jr.

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling's worth has been estimated on par with his England teammate Kane. Sterling has been one of the top performers for Pep Guardiola over the past few seasons and remains untouchable in the Man City line up. His 13 goals from 31 appearances put him on par with some of the top attackers in the Premier League.

