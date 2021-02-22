Harry Kane Identified As PSG’s Top Target Should Kylian Mbappe Make Summer Transfer Exit

Tottenham striker Harry Kane is reportedly wanted by his former boss Mauricio Pochettino at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). It is believed that PSG are plotting a move for Kane if star forward Kylian Mbappe snubs a contract extension at the Parc des Princes. Reports suggest that PSG chief Pochettino still has a close relationship with Kane and the pair regularly swap WhatsApp messages.

Harry Kane to PSG? Do Pochettino and Kane still keep in touch on WhatsApp?

According to reports from The Mirror, PSG head coach Mauricio Pochettino is planning to reunite with Harry Kane at the French capital. Kane, who reportedly still shares a close relationship with Pochettino, is under contract at Tottenham until 2024 but has expressed his desire to win trophies while at the peak of his career. Reports from The Sun claim that Spurs have no interest in offloading Kane and aren't even willing to listen to offers for the England captain at the moment, who is reportedly valued at around £150 million.

Mauricio Pochettino wants Harry Kane at PSG if Neymar or Kylian Mbappe leave this summer. Both Kane and Pochettino have remained in close contact since the Argentine departed Spurs. [@MirrorFootball]#COYS #THFC pic.twitter.com/GgwbJrp6ah — The Spurs Express (@TheSpursExpress) February 20, 2021

Kylian Mbappe transfer news: Mbappe to Real Madrid may see PSG splash the cash on Kane

While Kane remains a top target for PSG, his move to the Parc des Princes depends on whether the reigning Ligue 1 champions decide to sell Kylian Mbappe over the summer. Mbappe, who is leading the goalscoring charts in the French league this season, is yet to agree a contract extension with PSG. The Frenchman's current deal expires in the summer of 2022 and PSG might opt to cash in on the World Cup winner this summer rather than lose him for free next year.

PSG will be looking for at least €200m this summer for Kylian Mbappé if they are forced to sell the striker as he may not wish to renew his contract at the club. (Source: Le Parisien) pic.twitter.com/dpSpFK5GmM — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) February 17, 2021

Mbappe has been linked with a move to Real Madrid, to work with compatriot Zinedine Zidane. Reports claim that PSG have slapped a £175 million price tag on Mbappe, with Liverpool also in the hunt to sign the 22-year-old. The French giants are looking for an alternative if Mbappe leaves and will reportedly continue to monitor Harry Kane's situation at Spurs.

However, reports also claim that Manchester United and Manchester City are keeping tabs on Kane if he's available in the summer. It now remains to be seen whether Kane will opt to stay put at Tottenham amid their current crisis or opt for greener pastures at the end of the season. Kane has scored 156 goals in 228 Premier League games for Spurs, who are currently languishing in ninth on the Premier League table.

Image Credits - Kylian Mbappe, Tottenham Instagram