Kylian Mbappe To Leave PSG For FREE Next Summer Amid Interest From PL, LaLiga Giants

Four-time Ligue 1 champion Kylian Mbappe has reportedly decided to leave Paris Saint-Germain for free next summer. The World Cup winner's current deal with PSG is set to expire in the summer of 2022 and the club is desperate to tie him down to the French capital. However, it is believed that Mbappe is more likely to opt for pastures new, with bidders from the Premier League and LaLiga keen on his services.

ALSO READ: Jerome Boateng Exposed By Playboy Model Following death Of Ex-girlfriend Kasia Lenhardt

Kylian Mbappe contract at PSG: French superstar set to honour PSG deal, but won't sign extension

According to reports from Diario Sport, Kylian Mbappe's entourage have been in constant discussions with PSG over his future, and the reports claim that the star forward will honour his current contract until it runs out in the summer of 2022. However, with only 18 months left on his current deal, Mbappe has reportedly avoided talks of a contract extension at the Parc des Princes. It was previously suggested that should PSG fail to reach an agreement with the attacker, Mbappe might be sold this summer so as to at least get some return back on a player they spent around £156 million for back in 2017.

ALSO READ: Man United Have Had Most VAR Decisions Overturned In Their Favour Among Top 6 PL Clubs

However, reports from L'Equipe have suggested that Mbappe will not be leaving the French capital this summer — irrespective of whether he pens a contract extension. The report claims that Mbappe feels he still has unfinished business in a PSG shirt and is eager to win the club their maiden UCL title. Earlier this week, PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino claimed that the club is working on trying to keep Mbappe beyond June 2022. Mbappe currently earns a reported €20.7m per year at PSG.

PSG sporting director Leonardo Araujo is pushing to extend Kylian Mbappé's contract (which expires in 2022) with PSG. They are working to reach an agreement to a long-term contract 🔴🔵

[Source: Nicolò Schira] pic.twitter.com/LwnQeVwuEO — The Football Journal ⚽️ (@FlazzySky) February 12, 2021

ALSO READ: Barcelona Boss Koeman Urges Referees To Protect Neymar, Ronaldo And Messi On The Field

Kylian Mbappe transfer news: LaLiga, PL heavyweights tracking PSG superstar

Reports from Sport have also added that Mbappe's decision to snub a contract extension at PSG stems from the glaring interest of clubs in the Premier League and LaLiga. The likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool have all been linked with bringing Mbappe to England. It's also no secret that Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is a huge admirer of his compatriot and wants to work with him in the Spanish capital in the near future.

ℹ Real Madrid are waiting to see what Lionel Messi does with his future. The club know that it will be much easier to sign Kylian Mbappé if Messi joins PSG this summer. #rmlive #transfers 🇫🇷✍⏳



— MARCA — Los Blancos Live (@blancoslive) February 11, 2021

ALSO READ: Luis Suarez's Secret Atletico Clause Allows Him Free Exit On June 30: Report

Mbappe has already won four Ligue 1 titles and is on course to win yet another with PSG. The dazzling forward is currently the top scorer in the league, with 16 goals in 21 games. Mbappe and PSG are now set to face Barcelona at the Camp Nou in the first leg of the UCL last 16 on Tuesday night.

Image Credits - Kylian Mbappe Instagram