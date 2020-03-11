Kylian Mbappe Reportedly Tested 'negative' For Coronavirus Ahead Of Dortmund Clash In UCL

Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe was reportedly tested for Coronavirus after missing training ahead of PSG's Champions League tie against Borussia Dortmund. While the Frenchman missed the training due to a reported sore throat, the club had him tested as a precautionary measure. Several French publications later reported that Kylian Mbappe was tested negative, meaning the striker has not contracted the virus.

Breaking | Kylian Mbappé has been tested for coronavirus, results tomorrow, but early signs are that he has not contracted the virus. (L’Éq) — Get French Football News (@GFFN) March 10, 2020

Kylian Mbappe throat pain: Kylian Mbappe tested negative for coronavirus

PSG are currently trailing 2-1 to Dortmund in the Champions League Round of 16 tie. The second leg at Parc des Princes will be played behind closed doors among other matches. During a routine media session, PSG coach Thomas Tuchel noted that Mbappe was sick and hence missed around two days of training. It was later reported that the Frenchman complained about chest pain, which was later revealed to be angina (severe pain in the chest caused by lack of oxygen in the heart muscle). While Kylian Mbappe tested negative for coronavirus, whether he will be cleared in time to feature on Wednesday night (Thursday night) remains unknown.

TF1 report that Kylian Mbappé’s test for COVID-19 has come back negative. In other words, he does not have coronavirus. — Get French Football News (@GFFN) March 10, 2020

Kylian Mbappe throat pain: Key miss for Champions League clash?

Kylian Mbappe has been crucial for Thomas Tuchel's side this season. Mbappe has scored 30 goals in 32 matches for PSG this season, including six goals in the Champions League. With PSG chasing European glory, Mbappe's fitness will be a major talking point ahead of the Champions League match.

Kylian Mbappe tested negative for coronavirus: Coronavirus update

The other major talking point - the outbreak of Coronavirus - continues to worsen as Italy remains the most affected nation outside of Asia. In Italy, all sporting activities have reportedly been suspended till April 3, putting the fate of Serie A in jeopardy. In France, Ligue 1 matches will either be played behind closed doors or have fan numbers restricted to 1,000 going forward. PSG's Ligue 1 clash against Strasbourg was also postponed because of the outbreak. La Liga have also confirmed all games will be played behind closed doors in Spain's top division for the next two weeks.

