Kylian Mbappe Scores Epic Solo Goal As PSG Rout Lyon In French League Cup: Watch

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker Kylian Mbappe has again proved to the world why he is considered as one of the brightest prospects in world football. The France international scored a hat-trick against Lyon in the semi-final of the French Cup. It included an epic solo goal to lead his team to the final.

Also Read | PSG deny Neymar and Kylian Mbappe permission to participate at Tokyo Olympics 2020

Kylian Mbappe scores marvellous solo goal vs Lyon

Kylian Mbappe has just scored one of the best individual goals of the season. 😳🔥 pic.twitter.com/WKWqHsAlcY — Goal HQ (@goalhq_) March 4, 2020

Kylian Mbappe, in the 70th minute of the game, collected the ball way before the halfway line and sprinted strikingly, dribbling past Lyon midfield as the opponents failed to understand the intensity of the run. Mbappe eased towards the Lyon defence and dribbled past a defender to net it straight past the goalkeeper.

Also Read | Kylian Mbappe vs Erling Haaland touted to succeed Ronaldo vs Messi rivalry by Twitterati

Fans react to Kylian Mbappe’s solo goal

Quality that!! Does help when defenders drop back 35 yards 🤷🏼‍♂️ — Daniel Murphy (@Dmurph81) March 4, 2020

Someone get him out that league — 6 (@kop6_) March 4, 2020

Easier said than done. His burst of acceleration within the first few yards is too deadly if you commit. — Nono (@senoufo223) March 4, 2020

Neymar scores for PSG

PSG were trailing in the initial moments of the game when Lyon’s Martin Terrier struck from a great cross from Karl Ekambi in the 11th minute. Kylian Mbappe equalised for PSG just four minutes later after the striker hit the ball into the net. Neymar Jr scored PSG’s second goal of the night from the spot after Lyon defender Fernando Marcal got booked the second time in the game and was sent off for a deliberate hand-ball.

Also Read | Kylian Mbappe shoots down criticism from PSG ultras, posts 'Afraid to win?'

Kylian Mbappe completes his hat-trick in second half

In the 71st minute, Kylian Mbappe scored a sensational solo goal. It was followed by Pablo Sarabia scoring for the Parisians. In the injury time, Mbappe completed his hat-trick courtesy of a wonderful pass into the six-yard box by Neymar Jr. PSG have secured their spot in the final of the French Cup and will play the winner of the second semi-final clash between St Etienne and Rennes.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo calls Kylian Mbappe the 'present and future' of football