Kylian Mbappe Shoots Down Criticism From PSG Ultras, Posts 'Afraid To Win?'

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) faced a lot of criticism from the PSG ultras after their disappointing performance against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League Round of 16. PSG's travel to Germany did not yield the desired result as Thomas Tuchel's side succumbed against his former club and lost 2-1. Dortmund's rising star Erling Haaland scored a brace while Kylian Mbappe and Neymar combined for PSG's goal.

Kylian Mbappe and co. criticised by PSG ultras

During Sunday's 4-3 victory over Bordeaux in Ligue 1, the PSG ultras hit out at Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Thiago Silva for their dismal showing in Germany. The PSG ultras displayed several banners during the match questioning the winning mentality of the players.

PSG's Auteuil ultras hit their own players following the performance vs Dortmund in mid-week: "Kombouaré, Gino, Raï, they had a winning mentality. Silva, Mbappé, Neymar - scared of winning? Grow some balls." (📷@bensjonathan) pic.twitter.com/sFCGso3Yek — Get French Football News (@GFFN) February 23, 2020

Mbappe fires back at PSG ultras

However, Kylian Mbappe did not take kindly to the criticism as the Frenchman took to his Instagram handle after the game to fire back at the PSG ultras. Mbappe responded to one of the banners on Instagram posting, 'Afraid to win?'

While PSG were indeed poor in Germany, criticism from the PSG ultras (especially for Kylian Mbappe) is harsh. The Frenchman has been one of the best players for Paris this season and continues to earn plaudits for his performances. He has already scored 25 times in 30 appearances this season with five goals coming in the Champions League.

The Frenchman has already been all over the headlines after his touchline bust-up with Thomas Tuchel. Multiple reports have also suggested that Mbappe might look for a new challenge in the summer with Real Madrid named one of the interested parties.

Kylian Mbappé has contributed to 20+ goals in each of his four full seasons in Ligue 1.



• 2016–17: 15 goals and 8 assists

• 2017–18: 13 goals and 8 assists

• 2018–19: 33 goals and 7 assists

• 2019–20: 16 goals and 4 assists



Consistent excellence at just 21 years old. pic.twitter.com/SNXndmOowE — Scouted Football (@ScoutedFtbl) February 23, 2020

PSG will be up against Dijon in Ligue 1 on Saturday as they march towards another league title. However, the club will face its biggest challenge on March 12 when Dortmund pay a visit to Parc des Princes for the second leg of the Champions League.

